ISL: ATK Register 2-0 Win Over FC Goa In Top-Of-Table Clash

ATK emerged 2-Zero victors in opposition to FC Goa in a closely-fought top-of-the-table conflict within the Indian Tremendous League (ISL) on the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Two days after saying their merger with I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan in a historic transfer for Indian soccer, ATK added to the zeal after a goalless first half as Pritam Kotal (47′) headed the two-time champions into the lead earlier than a late aim from Jayesh Rane (88′) sealed the deal for the house aspect.

The victory took ATK stage on factors (24) on the high of the desk with FC Goa. It additionally served as a measure of revenge for ATK who had been overwhelmed 1-2 once they travelled to Goa for the reverse fixture.

There have been early threats at each ends with Javier Hernandez sending a strike large after holding off his marker utilizing his power. On the different finish, Manvir Singh lower in from the suitable flank and despatched his effort inches large of the body.

Goa requested questions after coping with the early strain from ATK. Ferran Corominas went down contained in the field after his wonderful run was halted by Sumit Rathi with a sliding problem however the referee shrugged away appeals for a penalty.

Goa custodian Mohamad Nawaz performed his half in conserving the scoreline intact with a very good save to cease Hernandez’ long-range free-kick halfway by way of the primary half. Jobby Justin’s close-range header from the ensuing nook was additionally safely collected by the relieved custodian.

ATK’s work fee helped hold the Goan midfield and assault in test because the guests struggled to create clear-cut possibilities. The hosts weren’t a lot better within the ultimate third however had their justifiable share of possibilities to attain however the sport went into the break with out targets.

ATK struck an enormous blow proper after the restart and pumped up the house crowd. Roy Krishna latched onto a free-kick on the right-hand aspect contained in the field and chipped the ball into the centre from the byline. An unmarked Pritam Kotal acquired in between the Goa centre-backs and nodded the ball into the web.

Buoyed by the aim, ATK pushed ahead and practically doubled their minutes later. Jobby ran down the left flank, held off his marker nicely and crossed into the field for Hernandez whose shot flew over the bar.

Goa took management of the sport in the direction of the top and Hugo Boumous ran the present from the midfield because the guests chased an equaliser. The French midfielder made a wonderful run down the left flank and located Seiminlen Doungel free contained in the field within the 70th minute however the Indian ahead’s shot was parried away by an alert Arindam Bhattacharya.

ATK had one other golden likelihood to double their lead earlier than the top of the sport. A low cross from the suitable by Roy Krishna within the 82nd minute set Jayesh Rane up with an empty aim in entrance of him however the ahead blasted the ball over the bar from close-range

Rane made amends for his large miss by scoring ATK’s second aim within the dying embers of the sport. Krishna’s chested a protracted move, beat his marker on his method in the direction of the byline and crossed into the centre for Rane who executed a sliding end into the web to place the outcome past doubt.