ISL: Erik Paartalu Shines In Bengaluru FC’s 2-0 Win Over Jamshedpur FC

Erik Paartalu grabbed a objective and an help as Bengaluru FC decreased the hole on the prime of the Indian Tremendous League (ISL) desk with a convincing 2-Zero win over Jamshedpur FC on the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The hosts scored from a set-piece when Erik Paartalu (eight’) discovered the again of the online from a Dimas Delgado nook. Sunil Chhetri (63′) doubled the lead after the break to place the end result past doubt. The win took Bengaluru to the second spot on the desk with 22 factors from 12 matches. Jamshedpur stay sixth with 13 factors.

Bengaluru began the sport on the entrance foot and regarded the extra possible staff to interrupt the impasse. And that is what they did from a Dimas Delgado nook eight minutes into the sport. The Spaniard’s harmful supply was met on the close to publish by Paartalu who beat Narender Gahlot within the air and despatched a robust header into the online that left goalkeeper Subrata Paul with no probability.

Minutes after taking the lead, hosts’ Ashique Kuruniyan dribbled his manner out of a crowded space and unleashed a robust volley that Paul someway saved out.

Jamshedpur’s new signing David Grande had a few good moments within the first half, however the staff went into the break with out registering a single shot on course.

Bengaluru’s depth to maintain going ahead paid off within the second half as they doubled their lead simply after the hour mark. Erik Paartalu performed a fantastic lengthy ball to launch Chhetri into the field, who headed the ball ahead to take the onrushing keeper out of the equation and slotted residence with ease.