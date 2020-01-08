ISL: FC Goa Beat NorthEast United FC 2-0 To Go Top Of The Table

The race for the highest spot within the Indian Tremendous League (ISL) heated up as FC Goa defeated NorthEast United FC 2-Zero to have a good time their 100th ISL match in model. The hosts had been dominant in possession and created loads of probabilities to attain towards a deep-lying defence however lacked the killer intuition in entrance of purpose. A Mislav Komorski (68′) own-goal lastly allowed Goa to take the lead earlier than Jose Leudo conceded a penalty to permit Ferran Corominas (82′) to attain what was his 49th ISL purpose.

Goa’s seventh win of the season has pushed them to the highest of the desk with 24 factors from 12 matches. NorthEast are eighth with 11 factors from 10 matches.

In what turned out to be an entertaining contest within the first half, Goa had the primary large likelihood within the ninth minute when Lenny Rodrigues discovered Jackichand Singh within the field. The Indian winger dribbled to the byline and supply a cut-back for Ferran Corominas whose first-time hit flew off track.

It had been the hosts who posed the suitable questions as the sport neared half-time, however the opening purpose remained elusive.

Goa began the second-half simply as they ended the primary and took management of the midfield proper firstly. Two minutes after the restart, Seriton Fernandes’ cross into the field from the suitable flank discovered its manner into the ft of an unmarked Jackichand who shot straight on the keeper from close-range.

NorthEast custodian Pawan Kumar pushed the ball into the trail of Brandon who was ready on the reverse finish however the midfielder additionally failed to seek out the online from contained in the field, with Reagan Singh sliding in to dam the hassle from the rebound.

The hosts lastly took the lead when Komorski put the ball into his personal internet. A lapse in focus within the 68th minute by the Highlanders defence noticed Jackichand’s cross into the field hit the defender’s legs and deflect previous the keeper and into the online.

Issues turned from dangerous to worse for the guests with 10 minutes left within the recreation. Leudo introduced down Corominas who was fed via on purpose with simply the keeper to beat and the defensive midfielder was despatched off for a last-man problem. The Spanish striker transformed from 12 yards to attain his eighth purpose of the season and safe the win for Goa.