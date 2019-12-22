ISL: FC Goa Go Top Of Points Table With 3-0 Win Over Odisha FC

FC Goa blanked Odisha FC Three-Zero to go on high of the Indian Tremendous League desk on the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Sunday. Ferran Corominas (19′, 89′) scored a brace and one other strike from Brandon Fernandes (85′) was sufficient to seal the three factors. Goa started firing on all cylinders from the phrase go and so they might have taken the lead with their very first assault of the match. Mandar Rao Desai crossed a pleasant ball on the far submit however Narayan Das was on his toes to cease the ball from reaching Jackichand Singh, who was lurking behind him.

Within the subsequent minute, Hugo Boumous tried his luck from distance and Odisha had been fortunate to see his goal-bound shot miss the goal by inches after taking a defDlection off Diawandou Diagne.

Goa had been rewarded for his or her efforts within the 19th minute when Coro drew first blood. Jerry Mawihmingthanga was robbed of the ball in his personal half by Brandon, and he did properly to seek out Jackichand. The Manipuri winger produced a defence splitting via ball for Boumous who in flip squared it for Coro contained in the field and the striker made no mistake to seek out the again of the online.

Lobera was pressured into making a substitution within the 20th minute as Jackichand couldn’t proceed after injuring his ankle and Seiminlen Doungel was thrown into motion.

Odisha had been struggling to play out from the again and turned over possession at frequent intervals as they had been unable to deal with Goa’s excessive press.

Towards the run of play, Odisha churned out their first likelihood of the match when Aridane Santana noticed a run by Guedes and squeezed in an outstanding via ball for him. However the Argentine’s poor first contact let him down and his subsequent shot from a decent angle sailed off-target.

Gombau made two adjustments on the break with Xisco and Gaurav Bora coming off the bench. He was additionally pressured to make use of his third substitution within the 49th minute as Jerry got here off worse after a problem from Mourtada Fall.

Odisha got here near drawing stage within the 59th minute when Das’ inch-perfect cross was headed in the direction of objective by Xisco however for an alert Mohammad Nawaz, who pulled off a superb save to maintain the scoreline unchanged.

On the different finish, Arshdeep Singh did properly to cease Doungel’s try from point-blank vary.

Nevertheless, it had been Goa who scored the following objective. Brandon scored within the 85th minute with a long-range effort after Arshdeep did not make a routine save. Within the 89th minute, Goa additional prolonged their lead when Coro transformed from the spot.