ISL: FC Goa Regain Top Spot After Trumping Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa regained the highest spot within the Indian Tremendous League after trumping Chennaiyin FC throughout an edge-of-the-seat contest witnessing a Four-Three scoreline in favour of the guests on the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. First-half targets from Ahmed Jahouh (26′), Brandon Fernandes (41′) and Hugo Boumous (46′) set the Gaurs on their manner. Chennaiyin threatened to come back again with targets from Andre Schembri (57′) and Rafael Crivellaro (59′) however Ferran Corominas (63′) added a fourth for Goa earlier than Crivellaro managed to get one other aim again in damage time, establishing a grandstand end.

Nevertheless, Sergio Lobera’s crew held on to seal the win.

FC Goa head the desk with 21 factors from 10 matches whereas Chennaiyin’s loss has left them at eighth with 9 factors after as many video games.

The hosts began the sport on a optimistic notice however could not keep their aggression within the attacking third for lengthy. Intricate build-up play by Nerijus Valskis and Crivellaro on the fringe of the field practically created a gap for the house aspect however the former’s backheel return for the latter’s ahead run was effectively defended and cleared by the guests’ defence.

Goa quickly took management of the midfield and struck the opening aim within the 26th minute.

Chennaiyin misplaced the ball in midfield and allowed Corominas to cost into the ultimate third with the ball at his toes. The striker discovered Boumous to his proper and he in flip positioned the ball into the toes of Jahouh contained in the field. The midfielder completed effectively previous Vishal Kaith to interrupt the impasse.

With Chennaiyin struggling to make a mark and reply to the primary aim, Goa added their second aim 4 minutes earlier than the break. Lucian Goian failed to manage Germanpreet Singh’s backpass and gifted it to an onrushing Brandon who executed a neat strike to beat Kaith and discover the online.

The hosts suffered one other setback on the stroke of half-time, benefiting from lacklustre defending as soon as once more. Jackichand Singh’s cross from the precise flank discovered Boumous on the far submit and the midfielder had sufficient time to caress the ball into the online to make it Three-Zero.

Owen Coyle’s half-time crew speak appeared to have performed the trick for the hosts who practically pulled off a comeback with two targets in two minutes near the hour-mark.

The Goa defence didn’t clear Crivellaro’s inswinging nook from the precise and the ball fell to Schembri who put the ball into the again of the online. Lallianzuala Chhangte wrestled with Seriton Fernandes for the ball close to the byline. Valskis pounced on to the free ball and handed it to Crivellaro who fired it previous Mohammed Nawaz to present the house crowd hope.

The hopeful interval of play did not final lengthy as Goa added to their tally from a break 4 minutes later. Boumous cut up the house defence with a superb through-ball for Corominas who beat the offside entice, opened up his physique and slotted into the online with aplomb to take the sport away from the Marina

Machans.However Chennaiyin struck in damage time and arrange a nervy end to the sport. Nawaz punched a nook supply which Thapa headed into the trail of Crivellaro contained in the field. The ahead turned and curled a surprising strike into the nook of the online.

Chennaiyin’s Edwin Vanspaul was then despatched off for a second yellow card amid chaotic last couple of minutes as Goa sneaked previous the house aspect.