ISL: Odisha FC Beat Jamshedpur 2-1 In 1st Match At Kalinga Stadium

Odisha FC obtained off to a successful begin of their first Hero Indian Tremendous League match on the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, edging Jamshedpur FC 2-1 on Friday. Aridane Santana’s (28′, 45′) first-half brace ensured a conclusive lead for Odisha as Aitor Monroy’s (38′) penalty-kick went in useless for the guests, who are actually winless of their final 5 video games. The three factors allowed Odisha to climb to the sixth spot on the desk, with 12 factors from 10 matches. Jamshedpur stay fourth, with 13 factors.

Odisha had been capable of bypass the press after the guests’ early onslaught and used their width to good impact. Nandhakumar Sekar collected a diagonal from the precise and launched Narayan Das who made an overlapping run down the left flank.

The total-back crossed into the centre of the field and with the Jamshedpur centre-backs targeted on marking Santana, Xisco Hernandez despatched his header over the bar.

Each groups struggled to churn out clear-cut possibilities however the hosts broke the impasse earlier than the half hour mark. Santana nicked possession close to the midway line and flicked it to Nandhakumar. The winger dribbled ahead, returned the favour and the Spaniard took a contact earlier than slotting a neat end previous Subrata into the web.

Jamshedpur attacked in numbers and levelled the scoreline earlier than the break. Narayan Das’ clumsy problem on Sumeet Passi contained in the field was punished by the referee and Aitor Monroy stepped as much as place the ball into the underside left nook from 12 yards.

Seconds earlier than the half-time whistle, the hosts went forward once more in spectacular style. Nandhakumar crossed into the field from the left for Aridane who struck an excellent volley into the highest nook to make it 2-1.

Santana had the prospect to finish his hat-trick quickly after the change of ends. Nandhakumar beat his marker on the left and handed the ball to Marcos Tebar who laid it off for Santana. The striker’s right-footed effort lacked energy, permitting Subrata to gather.

Jamshedpur put strain on the Odisha defence because the second half wore on. Mobashir Rahman noticed Francisco Dorronsoro off his line and tried a long-range effort that flew over the bar.

Farukh Choudhary missed a golden probability when Narender Gahlot delivered a superb cross into the field. The India worldwide tried a header that flew simply vast, a lot to the dismay of the travelling followers.

The Odisha defence was capable of survive the late forays into the field, thus securing an important win for Josep Gombau on the first Hero ISL sport in Bhubaneshwar.