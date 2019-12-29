ISL: Sougou’s Brace Helps 10-Man Mumbai City FC Beat Hyderabad FC

Modou Sougou’s brace helped 10-man Mumbai Metropolis FC to a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC in a Indian Tremendous League (ISL) tie on the Mumbai Soccer Area on Sunday. Bobo did get on the score-sheet late within the sport for the guests, however Hyderabad nonetheless suffered their seventh defeat of the season. The win takes Mumbai to the fourth spot, stage on factors with defending champions Bengaluru FC with 16 factors. Hyderabad stay rooted to the underside with a mere 5 factors.

The very first minute noticed Diego Carlos minimize inside from the left and his proper footed shot was nearly parried away by Kamaljit Singh. On the different finish, Bobo received into the motion after Marcelinho did effectively to search out him contained in the field. Nonetheless, the Brazilian’s shot hit the side-netting.

The objective got here within the sixth minute as Sougou opened his account for Mumbai. Carlos received behind the Hyderabad defence and pulled it again for Sougou who positioned past the attain of Kamaljit to make it 1-Zero.

4 minutes later, Serge Keryvn discovered Carlos on the left and the winger’s shot was nearly saved by the Hyderabad custodian.

Bobo was concerned within the thick of motion once more when he headed extensive beneath strain from Mato Grgic as he met a cross from Ashish Rai. Halfway into the half, Bobo, who was unmarked contained in the field, headed it extensive, a lot to the frustration of Phil Brown and co.

It took a double save from Rai on the goal-line to maintain the scoreline at 1-Zero within the 41st minute. A corner-kick was met by Grgic on the far publish and his effort was cleared by Rai. The ball discovered its option to Sougou whose shot too was stored out by the previous Indian Arrows defender after Kamaljit was overwhelmed all finally ends up.

Brown launched Shankar Sampingiraj for Rohit so as to add extra creativity and chew to his midfield within the second half. Hyderabad may have gotten the equaliser quickly after when, from a set-piece, Adil’s header got here off the far publish and off the rebound, Bobo’s try was inadvertently blocked by fellow team-mate Kilgallon.

Within the 67th minute, Marcelinho was denied by the woodwork because the Brazilian broke free on the left and his venomous shot struck the far publish.

Mumbai suffered an enormous blow a minute later when Golui stopped Marcelinho in his tracks and picked up his second reserving of the night.

It had been Mumbai, nevertheless, who doubled their lead. Carlos discovered Sougou in area and the Senegalese lobbed his effort over Kamaljit who was off his line to place Mumbai in a commanding place.

Bobo did pull one again to attain his fourth objective of the marketing campaign as he received on the top of a cross from Rai to beat Amrinder to make it 2-1.

Hyderabad created just a few half possibilities with Robin having the most effective alternative, however he lashed his effort into the stands as Mumbai stood agency and held on for his or her third consecutive win.