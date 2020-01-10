Islamic hate messenger slapped with stay-at-home sentence, probation

A middle-aged lady who wrote “F–k Islam” on the entrance door of a Midtown Islamic bakery was given a one-month stay-at-home sentence and 18 months probation for her hate-filled message.

“The nature of the mischief needs to be denounced and deterred,” Justice Howard Borenstein stated Friday as he handed sentence on Laura Elliott for the April 2018 incident at Sugar Miracles Patisserie and Cafe at 2674 Yonge St.

“I do find she’s profoundly remorseful and she has apologized, saying she’s truly sorry for any suffering she has caused the staff and owners,” the choose stated. ” She requested for his or her forgiveness.”

Borenstein additionally ordered Elliott to carry out 30 hours of group service.

The house owners, immigrants from Iran who don conventional Muslim headwear, expressed their forgiveness to the police, saying, “We are appreciative of Canada and Canadian diversity.”

Crown lawyer Cidalia Faria implored the choose to impose a three-month conditional sentence, saying the accused, whereas remorseful, “targeted a particular victim.”

“The disappointment is she hasn’t gone to the source of this hate,” stated Faria. “She has remorse without insight at this point.”

“The reason that general deterrence and denunciation is required is, although she has received counselling, she lacks insight into the source of the hatred,” stated Faria.

The accused, who has no prior brushes with the regulation, is college-educated and “should know better than to do this,” stated Faria.

Elliott has no alcohol or drug points however has suffered from anxiousness and despair.

The 55-year-old govt assistant, who pleaded responsible to mischief below $5,000 in September 2019 confessed to Toronto Police when she was arrested in November 2018.

Elliott was recognized through retailer surveillance video that confirmed her carrying a backpack solely out there to Canadian Tire Company staff at close by Yonge St. and, Eglinton Ave.

Elliott, who reported she and different Jewish group members have been victimized by mischief and had been “not taken seriously in the past,” stated she’s “ashamed of her actions against these people.”

“I know how I felt when I had anti-Semitic things done to me,” she stated. “It’s horrible and unfair.”

“I’m not an Islamaphobe,” Elliott stated in court docket Friday.

A therapist said in a pre-sentence report that Elliott claimed her feelings and reactions “were extreme due to hormonal changes brought on by peri-menopause.”

Elliott has undergone counselling and vowed “this won’t happen again.”

“I’m not the same person as I was then,” she stated.

