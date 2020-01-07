Islamic head teacher DEFENDS unlawful segregation of boys and girls

A non-public Islamic secondary faculty in Birmingham is unlawfully segregating girls and boys and a instructor even instructed pupils that ‘college shouldn’t be for females’, a stinging Ofsted report revealed at this time.

Inspectors who visited the fee-paying Redstone Instructional Academy in November final yr additionally discovered male college students got privileges and handled extra favourably than their feminine counterparts women when it got here to sports activities and faculty journeys.

The damning report with an ‘insufficient’ ranking, which additionally highlighted a number of security issues, stated the choice to show girls and boys in separate courses got here regardless of the varsity being instructed over a yr in the past that it’s defying equality laws.

And one group of pupils instructed inspectors a member of employees, who has since left, had instructed them: ‘College shouldn’t be for females.’

However headteacher Saadat Rasool has disputed Ofsted’s findings and defended the segregation coverage, which he stated is according to the Muslim religion of scholars’ mother and father.

Redstone Instructional Academy in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, (pictured) has been slammed by Ofsted and accused of breaking the regulation by segregating girls and boys

It got here after Birmingham was engulfed by the so-called Trojan Horse scandal in round 2014, the place mother and father at a number of metropolis colleges claimed that Muslim mother and father and governors had been attempting to impose

The college, in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, was additionally overtly favouring boys by giving them first selection of labor expertise choices and by barring women from some sports activities, the report claimed.

Girls and boys take separate faculty journeys, with the ladies having to put on faculty uniform on these journeys whereas the boys didn’t.

Headteacher, Saadat Rasool, disputed Ofsted’s findings and defended the segregation practices, which he stated had been according to the Muslim religion of oldsters.

Damning criticism of personal Islamic faculty Leaders are conscious that segregating pupils by gender is illegal and that they’re in breach of the Equality Act 2010.

Some pupils are taught in a classroom on the second flooring, and there’s no technique of escape in case of a hearth. Leaders have been conscious of this danger for a while however haven’t executed something about it.

Some pupils with critical allergy symptoms would not have care plans or the drugs they should preserve them protected.

Some pupils with critical medical points would not have entry to the drugs they would want in an emergency.

Medical logs don’t document the motion taken following accidents, and the medical room is unlocked and unsupervised.

Leaders don’t make it possible for there are applicable danger assessments in place, or that the varsity’s insurance policies are up to date as commonly as they need to be.=

He stated the varsity had formally utilized for permission to function separate women’ and boys’ colleges on the positioning however its software was nonetheless underneath evaluation by the Division for Schooling.

Mr Rasool stated: ‘Now we have operated for 12 years with out points, and we hope our software might be profitable. But when it isn’t we are going to after all adjust to the regulation.

‘We offer equal and honest schooling for girls and boys.

‘Now we have gathered collectively a workforce to show the varsity round in order that it could possibly attain its full potential and efficiently serve its pupils and meet the expectations of the mother and father.

‘Now we have already began work on an motion plan to make enormous enhancements within the schooling we offer.’

General, Ofsted rated the 152-pupil faculty as ‘insufficient’.

The report concluded: ‘Leaders are conscious that segregating pupils by gender is illegal and that they’re in breach of the Equality Act 2010.

‘They lately utilized to open a separate women’ faculty on the identical premises however had been unsuccessful.’

The academy’s listed proprietor is Redstone Instructional Companies Ltd, whose

administrators are listed as Ozak Cicek and Shabeer Majid.

Greenfields Main Faculty in close by Small Heath, additionally led by Mr Rasool, is ready to finish segregation for higher yr pupils at this time after being criticised by Ofsted on the identical grounds in 2018.

Mr Rasool stated: ‘Now we have no intention of breaking the regulation.’

Within the damning opening to their report, Ofsted inspectors dominated: ‘Pupils say that they really feel protected at school, however they aren’t. Procedures are disorganised. Leaders don’t guarantee pupils get the assistance they want.

‘Girls and boys are unlawfully segregated by intercourse for all faculty actions, aside from weekly assemblies.

‘Boys get pleasure from faculty greater than women. It is because they’re handled favourably and have extra privileges. Boys have extra alternatives to play sport.

‘They get to decide on the locations to go to for work expertise first. Among the women instructed us that they don’t like this. They stated that this was not honest and so they really feel deprived.’

The college can also be accused of barring youngsters from sitting GCSEs if they aren’t assured excessive grades in a transfer designed to spice up their tutorial profile.

The Ofsted report stated: ‘To verify this occurs, solely these pupils who’re prone to achieve a powerful cross can full their GCSEs in topics corresponding to English literature, historical past and Arabic.

‘Pupils instructed us that they had been sad about this as a result of it limits their choices for school.’

The criticism retains coming, with the varsity blamed for ‘offering an insufficient high quality of schooling.’

The curriculum is slender, lesson plans disorganised, and pupils aren’t challenged or helped sufficiently, the report added.

From 12 months 9 there are not any inventive alternatives within the faculty day, and all pupils research the identical topics to GCSE.

The report continued: ‘Originally of 12 months 11, pupils take exams in some topics. If they don’t cross the take a look at, they’re faraway from the course.

‘The removing of pupils from examination programs means that leaders are attempting to make the GCSE examination outcomes look higher, with out contemplating what’s in pupils’ greatest pursuits.’

And whereas all pupils take Islamic research, they be taught little about different faiths, together with about festivals celebrated by different religions widespread within the native space.

The college can also be discovered to be ineffective in safeguarding pupils. The report acknowledged: ‘They don’t seem to be retaining pupils protected and aren’t actively selling their wellbeing. Leaders’ work is disorganised and sloppy..’