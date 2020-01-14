Israel Missiles Hit Iran-Linked Airbase In Syria

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian backed militia targets in Syria. (Representational)

Amman:

The Syrian military stated on Tuesday Israeli jets attacked the principle T4 air base in Homs province and that its air defences downed a number of missiles in strikes that precipitated solely materials harm.

A military spokesman instructed state media that 4 Israeli missiles did attain the bottom, however stated air defences intercepted a number of others that had been introduced down. State tv earlier didn’t say who was behind the assault on a significant air base.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian backed militia targets in Syria, saying its purpose was to finish Tehran’s navy presence within the war-torn nation.

The T4 air base, which Western intelligence sources say has been used as a base for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was struck a number of instances by Israel lately.

Israel previously has stated Iran makes use of the T4 base to switch weapons to Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shi’ite terror group with which it fought a lethal month-long warfare in 2006.

