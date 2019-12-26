Israel Strikes Gaza Strip After Rocket Fire, Says Army

Palestinians examine an influence crater on the website of an Israeli air strike in Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Jerusalem:

Israel carried out air strikes towards the Gaza Strip in a single day in response to a rocket fired from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave, the military stated Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at marketing campaign occasion in Ashkelon north of Gaza on Wednesday night when what the military referred to as a “projectile” was fired from the strip, setting off warning sirens.

The military stated the “projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system”.

In response, it stated, “planes and helicopters hit several Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. Military posts were among the targets.”

No accidents have been reported on both aspect, although a safety supply in Gaza stated injury was reported at quite a few Hamas websites.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN 11 confirmed pictures of a safety guard informing Netanyahu, who’s campaigning for re-election as head of his Likud occasion, of a “red alert” late Wednesday.

The prime minister waved goodbye earlier than being hustled from the room together with his spouse Sarah.

On September 10, the top of the Likud occasion had additionally been evacuated from an election rally, within the southern metropolis of Ashdod, after sirens warned of an assault from Gaza.

On Thursday, the embattled premier was going through off towards longtime rival Gideon Saar in a Likud management contest that might threaten his grip on energy.

Final week, two rocket assaults have been launched towards Israel from Gaza with out inflicting damage, Israel’s military stated.

In response, Israel twice bombed Hamas installations within the enclave.

Israel holds the Islamist motion liable for all rocket assaults coming from Gaza, although the Jewish state additionally targets different armed teams working there.

Since 2008, Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and its allies in Gaza, the place two million Palestinians dwell amid violence, poverty and a 12-year Israeli blockade.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)