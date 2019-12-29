ISRO Plans To Launch Satellite To Study The Sun: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says India has many highly effective telescopes across the nation. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his final “Mann ki Baat” programme of 2019 as we speak mentioned that the Indian House Analysis Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a satellite tv for pc referred to as Aditya to review the solar.

“India is quite advanced in the field of astronomy, and we have taken path-breaking initiatives in this field. ISRO has an astronomical satellite called ASTROSAT. Moreover, they are planning to launch a satellite called Aditya, to study the sun,” mentioned PM Modi.

The Prime Minister mentioned that India has many highly effective telescopes across the nation together with a large meter-wave telescope close to Pune and different highly effective telescopes situated in Kodaikkaanal, Udagamandala, Guru Shikhar and Hanle Ladakh.

“In 2016, the then Prime Minister of Belgium and I had inaugurated the 3.6-metre Devasthal optical telescope in Nainital. This is also known as Asia’s largest telescope,” he added.

PM Modi additionally mentioned the residents ought to attempt to know India’s historical data in astronomy and fashionable achievements on this discipline. He mentioned that the younger scientists within the nation not solely show an incredible need to know the scientific historical past but in addition are resolute in fashioning astronomy’s future.

The Prime Minister additionally urged the listeners to develop star gazing as a interest with a view to enhance the actions like rural camps and picnics. He additionally pressed on the necessity to type astronomy golf equipment on college and school ranges.

“The planetariums in our country, in addition to increasing the understanding of the night sky, also motivate people to develop star gazing as a hobby. Many people install amateur telescopes on their balconies or terrace. Stargazing can also encourage rural camps and rural picnics,” mentioned PM Modi.