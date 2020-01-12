Issues on the agenda when Royal family meets for Sandringham summit

The Royal Household will at present collect at Sandringham to thrash out a manner ahead for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

THE HRH QUESTION

Harry and Meghan want to proceed to undertake duties on behalf of the Queen and for that they may want titles.

They might voluntarily relinquish their HRHs and retain their courtesy titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, given by the Queen. Nevertheless the couple’s new model – Sussex Royal – is constructed across the kudos of being a royal highness.

Dropping this would it not sign that is an abdication in all however identify and it might imply the couple being decrease down the pecking order than Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However members of the Royal Household don’t see any profit in them shedding their titles both. They’re conscious about the disastrous penalties when Harry’s mom, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, misplaced her HRH standing as the general public believed she had been vengefully stripped of her standing.

THE SUSSEX MARTYRS?

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex deeply believe in the role of The Monarchy, and their commitment to Her Majesty The Queen is unwavering,’ the couple say on their new web site.

If their hope of having the ability to proceed to help the Queen just isn’t accepted by the remainder of the household, it should give the Sussexes the martyrdom they crave and make the monarchy look old school.

However the household’s greatest worry is ‘one foot in, one foot out’ strategy to being a member of the Royal Household is unworkable.

One choice is that Harry and Meghan maintain their private patronages but in addition attend massive set-piece household occasions resembling Trooping The Color.

All different royal duties could be dramatically scaled again though a moot level is the Commonwealth because the Queen made them president and vice-president of her Commonwealth Belief. Can this be reconciled now?

THIS COULD BE COSTLY

Harry will likely be handed paperwork compiled after discussions with tax authorities within the UK and Canada. They embrace the warning he might face a ‘double tax’ on commerical revenue and payments operating into the thousands and thousands from a number of authorities.

Canada requires residents and a few property house owners to pay revenue tax on world earnings. Comparable guidelines apply within the UK.

This implies Harry might have to surrender his UK residency or restrict his time in Canada if he doesn’t wish to pay taxes in each locations.

WILL CHARLES PAY?

Harry and Meghan have made nice advantage of relinquishing their funding by way of the Sovereign Grant, principally taxpayers’ cash.

They declare that is simply 5 per cent of their funding and has been spent particularly on official workplace bills. However additionally they get public cash for journey for official engagements right here and overseas. If they’re travelling additional afield, this might run into a whole bunch of 1000’s of kilos annually.

Their web site states for the primary time that 95 per cent of their annual funding comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales’s non-public property. The invoice is estimated to be round £2.3million however will Charles wish to proceed to foot this?

THE FERGIE FACTOR

The couple declare there may be ‘precedent’ for holding a title and incomes an revenue. However that is at the moment solely Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

None acquired any official funding and are solely requested to accompany the Queen on a handful of engagements annually.

Harry and Meghan are high-profile figures who at the moment undertake 200-plus engagements a yr between them.

Different royals who’ve tried this route embrace the Duchess of York, who has made a string of disastrous enterprise offers.

CASHING IN

What does the couple’s said intention to ‘work to become financially independent’ imply?

Will they take offers to advertise merchandise or carry out autobiographies or begin producing their very own movies and documentaries?

‘It sends shudders down the spine and raises fundamental questions about the monitarisation of the monarchy,’ mentioned one supply. He added the Queen has been clear that ‘members of the Royal Family do not benefit as a result of their position. The new so-called progressive model seems to fly in the face of that’.

HOME COMFORTS

Harry and Meghan want to maintain Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Property, which was refurbished with £2.4million from taxpayers.

The Queen nonetheless owns the property however gave it to the Sussexes to dwell in for so long as they wished. It’s comparatively modest by royal requirements and the couple have at all times had their eye on a rustic bolt-hole too.

Surveys have made clear the general public is not going to abdomen them nonetheless proudly owning Frogmore whereas spending most of their time overseas.

STAYING SAFE

As royals, the couple are entitled to 24/7 taxpayer-funded safety at residence and overseas, and whether or not on official duties or on vacation. They’ve made it clear they consider this could proceed.

The couple’s safety invoice is near £1million a yr. The Met Police has indicated it can’t write an open-ended cheque in the event that they dwell overseas. The police is not going to flip their backs on Harry and Meghan however a compromise is required.