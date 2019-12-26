ISWAP kills 11 Christian captives in Nigeria on Christmas Day

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Eleven Christian hostages have been killed by Islamic State terrorists in Nigeria on Christmas Day, it has been reported.

The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) declare they killed the captives to avenge for the killing of their leaders Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.

A video launched on Wednesday confirmed 13 hostages, 10 believed to be Christian and three Muslim. ISWAP claimed they spared the lives of two of the Muslims, native media reported.

The deaths got here after an earlier video noticed the hostages plead with the Christian Affiliation of Nigeria (CAN) to barter their launch.

In an announcement, ISWAP stated: ‘We killed them as a revenge for the killings of our leaders, together with Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.’

United Nation Secretary Normal Antonio Guterres provided his condolences, together with his spoken Stephane Dujarric saying in an announcement: ‘The Secretary Normal is deeply involved about experiences that civilians have been executed, and others kidnapped, by armed group in northern Borno State, northeastern Nigeria.

‘He expressed his deepest condolences to the households of the victims and reiterates the solidarity of the united Nations with the folks and Authorities of Nigeria.’

Jihadis Boko Haram and its IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province faction have lately stepped up assaults on army and civilian targets in Nigeria.

Boko Haram killed seven folks on Christmas Eve in a raid on a Christian village close to the city of Chibok in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state.

Dozens of fighters driving vans and bikes stormed into Kwarangulum late Tuesday, capturing fleeing residents and burning properties after looting meals provides.

Boko Haram and its IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction have lately stepped up assaults on army and civilian targets.

‘They killed seven folks and kidnapped a teenage lady within the assault,’ native vigilante David Bitrus stated.

‘They took away meals stuff and burnt many homes earlier than leaving,’ he stated, including church was additionally burnt.

The jihadists have been believed to have attacked from Boko Haram’s close by Sambisa forest enclave, stated Chibok neighborhood chief Ayuba Alamson who confirmed the toll.

In April, Boko Haram raided Kwarangulum, 10 miles, from Chibok, stealing meals and burning all the village.

Residents had managed to flee earlier than the arrival of the jihadists following tip-off from individuals who noticed the gunmen heading towards the village.

Chibok is the scene of the mass kidnap of 276 schoolgirls in 2014 by Boko Haram which sparked world outrage and drew worldwide consideration to the group’s notoriety.

Fifty-seven of the women escaped shortly after the kidnap. One other 107 have been both rescued or launched after negotiations whereas 112 stay in captivity.

Troops have been stationed in Chibok for the reason that kidnap however lethal Boko Haram raids proceed within the space.

The last decade-long battle has killed 36,000 folks and displaced round two million from their properties within the northeast, in response to the United Nations.

The violence has unfold to close by Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional army coalition to combat the jihadist teams.