‘IT’ director Andy Muschietti set to remake werewolf film ‘The Howling’ for Netflix

Andy Muschietti, the director behind the latest movie diversifications of Stephen King’s IT, has introduced that he will likely be directing a remake of of cult horror movie The Howling for Netflix.

Talking to That Hashtag Present, Muschietti confirmed he’ll be rebooting the werewolf movie, in addition to revealing that capturing will start on the film model of The Flash for DC this 12 months too.

The unique 1981 model of The Howling follows tv journalist Karen White, who’s traumatised whereas aiding the police of their arrest of a serial assassin. Whereas present process remedy, her colleague investigates the weird circumstances surrounding her shock.

It was initially reported final summer time (July three) that Muschietti was in talks to direct the long-awaited full-length film model of The Flash.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter prompt that the director will work alongside screenwriter Christina Hodson, who wrote Bumblebee and Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey.

Ezra Miller can also be nonetheless set to be concerned. Slated to play lead character The Quickest Man Alive, the star even introduced his personal script to Warner Bros for the difference. It was rejected again in Might, however he appears to be like set to stay within the lead function regardless.

Muschietti has additionally said that whereas there was “nothing on the table” at current, he wouldn’t rule out one other Pennywise sequel following the conclusion of IT: Chapter Two.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” he advised io9 in August final 12 months. “Mythology is one thing that at all times has alternatives to discover. It has been on Earth for hundreds of thousands of years. [Pennywise has] been involved with people for lots of of years, each 27 years. So you may think about the quantity of fabric.

“It’s always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It’s very exciting.”