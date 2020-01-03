It looks like My Chemical Romance are teasing a UK show

It seems to be like My Chemical Romance are teasing a UK leg of their reunion tour.

Whereas there aren’t any confirmed UK dates but, right now (January three) the band shared of hooded determine carrying a cranium masks that was captioned with a Union Jack emoji.

🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RP1ab5eAr7 — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January three, 2020

The band kicked off their a lot anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Corridor in Los Angeles final month, which was their first gig since 2012. They introduced the comeback present in October 2019 and tickets offered out in minutes after they went on sale in November.

With 5 extra confirmed concert events in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will play two exhibits every in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig in between.

Within the build-up to the current Los Angeles present, My Chemical Romance posted a message on Twitter through which revealed they first met as much as talk about reforming in 2017.

The tweet reads: “In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we’re ready to show you what we’ve learned. See you soon.”

In the meantime, a My Chemical Romance fan has compiled footage of the band’s current reunion live performance to create their very own live performance movie.