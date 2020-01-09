News

‘IT WAS DISGUSTING’: Woman bites into sandwich, finds dead parasitic slug

January 9, 2020
1 Min Read

A lady in Hawaii made a disturbing discovery whereas having fun with a meal along with her household on New Yr’s Eve.

Chaunda Malia Rodrigues bought two avocado sandwiches from a well being meals retailer, one for her and one for her husband, and went residence to eat them.

Rodrigues ate the primary half of the sandwich with out subject, and even shared a few of the avocado with considered one of her youngsters. However she felt one thing was not proper whereas biting into the opposite half.

“When I ate the second side of the sandwich something got stuck to my teeth,”

n

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment