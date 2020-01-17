“It Was Going For my throat”: US Python Hunters Wrestle Invasive Snakes

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee workers bag an invasive Burmese python. (Reuters)

Ochopee:

Thomas Aycock’s life flashed earlier than his eyes one night time within the Everglades as a 13-foot Burmese python squeezed his arm and a leg in its coils.

Aycock, who was attempting to bag the snake by himself, nonetheless remembers feeling its tail throughout his again. “I knew what it was doing, it was going for my throat,” mentioned the 54-year-old Florida Military Nationwide Guard main who was capable of wrestle free throughout that incident in the summertime of 2018.

“I said to myself, ‘It can’t go down like this.”

That scare has not stopped him from returning time and again to the sprawling wetland, devoting virtually each spare second to looking out the thick brush and sawgrass for extra snakes, as he was doing throughout this interview.

The state encourages hunters to seize or kill the large, invasive south Asian snakes which are decimating native wildlife.

Dozens of hunters are prowling the Everglades throughout Florida’s 10-day Python Bowl, which ends Monday.

Armed with lengthy steel hooks that resemble fire pokers and luggage, many hunters catch the snakes and take them in reside.

Those that take probably the most longest and heaviest pythons every will win $2,000 in money. Different prizes embody off-road automobiles.

Aycock and his fellow hunters are spending days and nights slowly creeping throughout the webs of levees that span the Everglades by foot, bicycle and souped-up SUV in search of the glint of an eye fixed or the shine of brown and black scales.

First discovered within the Everglades across the yr 2000, the snakes have been launched by pet house owners and probably a snake analysis facility that was destroyed when Hurricane Andrew struck the area in 1992.

The behemoths, a few of which measure greater than 18 toes (5.5 m) lengthy and weigh greater than 100 kilos (45 kg), have wreaked havoc on the delicate ecosystem.

A 2012 research in Everglades Nationwide Park by the USA Geological Survey discovered 99% fewer raccoons, 98% fewer opossums and 87% fewer bobcats.

Large snakes have even been discovered attempting to eat alligators.

“I saw an opossum last night out on the levee and it was the first small animal I’ve seen in probably five or six months,” Aycock mentioned.

Companies together with the South Florida Water Administration District and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Fee have all launched python removing applications in recent times, providing hunters hourly wages and bonuses relying on the dimensions and weight.

In response to a 2019 report, contracted python hunters introduced in about 1,900 snakes for the reason that program launched in March 2017. The success has been exhausting fought. Regardless of their dimension and numbers, which some estimate within the a whole bunch of 1000’s, Aycock mentioned it will probably take eight hours on common to discover a snake.

A whole bunch Caught

From the beginning of this system to mid-2018, probably the most present information accessible, hunters working for each companies spent 14,000 hours within the area yielding 1,186 snakes. Some bigger females have been discovered holding as much as 100 eggs.

“We’re targeting removal in bird rookeries, in sensitive ecological areas, so regardless of the snakes’ population we know every one removed makes a difference,” mentioned Kristen Sommers, the state’s wildlife influence administration part chief.

But on Wednesday night time, discovering even one proved unattainable for Aycock. The cooler climate meant the cold-blooded serpents stayed hidden and out of sight.

“Every python removed out of this ecosystem serves a purpose in restoring this ecosystem,” Aycock mentioned. “We have a good time out here, but it’s also a mission we take seriously and are willing to work at.”