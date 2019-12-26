‘It was very sad because my dog died’: Jose Mourinho reveals loss of family pet on Christmas day

By Pete South For Mailonline

Jose Mourinho has had a festive interval to neglect after revealing that his household canine died on Christmas day whereas giving a stay TV interview.

The Tottenham boss was giving a pre-match interview earlier than Spurs’ Boxing Day match towards Brighton when he was requested by presenter Jim Rosenthal if he’d loved Christmas to this point.

Mourinho replied: ‘To be trustworthy, it was very unhappy as a result of my canine died and my canine is my household. However now we have to maneuver on.’

