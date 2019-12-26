‘It was very sad because my dog died’: Jose Mourinho reveals loss of family pet on Christmas day

‘It was very sad because my dog died’: Jose Mourinho reveals lack of household pet put dampener on Christmas celebrations in weird second throughout stay TV interview forward of Tottenham’s Boxing Day conflict with Brighton
- Jose Mourinho has revealed he misplaced his household canine through the Christmas interval
- The Spurs boss made the revelation throughout a stay tv interview
- He was talking forward of Tottenham’s match towards Brighton on Boxing Day
By Pete South For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
Jose Mourinho has had a festive interval to neglect after revealing that his household canine died on Christmas day whereas giving a stay TV interview.
The Tottenham boss was giving a pre-match interview earlier than Spurs’ Boxing Day match towards Brighton when he was requested by presenter Jim Rosenthal if he’d loved Christmas to this point.
Mourinho replied: ‘To be trustworthy, it was very unhappy as a result of my canine died and my canine is my household. However now we have to maneuver on.’
Scroll down for video.
Jose Mourinho revealed throughout a pre-match interview that his canine had died over Christmas
He informed Jim Rosenthal earlier than Spurs v Brighton: My canine is my household. However now we have to maneuver on.’
Commercial
Add Comment