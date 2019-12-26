News

‘It was very sad because my dog died’: Jose Mourinho reveals loss of family pet on Christmas day

December 26, 2019
‘It was very sad because my dog died’: Jose Mourinho reveals lack of household pet put dampener on Christmas celebrations in weird second throughout stay TV interview forward of Tottenham’s Boxing Day conflict with Brighton

  • Jose Mourinho has revealed he misplaced his household canine through the Christmas interval
  • The Spurs boss made the revelation throughout a stay tv interview 
  • He was talking forward of Tottenham’s match towards Brighton on Boxing Day 

Jose Mourinho has had a festive interval to neglect after revealing that his household canine died on Christmas day whereas giving a stay TV interview. 

The Tottenham boss was giving a pre-match interview earlier than Spurs’ Boxing Day match towards Brighton when he was requested by presenter Jim Rosenthal if he’d loved Christmas to this point. 

Mourinho replied: ‘To be trustworthy, it was very unhappy as a result of my canine died and my canine is my household. However now we have to maneuver on.’

Jose Mourinho revealed throughout a pre-match interview that his canine had died over Christmas

He informed Jim Rosenthal earlier than Spurs v Brighton: My canine is my household. However now we have to maneuver on.’

