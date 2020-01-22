Italian court rules getting dressed is part of working day after cop WINS legal battle

By Chris Dyer For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:33 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:40 EST, 22 January 2020

Time spent getting dressed within the morning is a part of the working day, an Italian court docket has dominated after a police officer was caught clocking on in his underwear.

Alberto Muraglia was pictured stamping his time card in simply Y-fronts and a T-shirt within the northern seaside city of Sanremo, not removed from the French border.

The 58-year-old officer was captured on CCTV in 2014 punching the cardboard in his council lodging block the place he lived together with his household close to his administrative center.

After clocking on, he then went again upstairs to his condo to dress into his uniform earlier than heading again to the workplace for his shift.

Because of the clip captured on police safety cameras, Muraglia was charged with defrauding the state of public funds.

The court docket heard Muraglia typically despatched his daughter all the way down to punch in his time card within the mornings, based on native media.

Alberto Muraglia was pictured stamping his time card in his council lodging block the place he lived together with his household close to his administrative center

Alberto Muraglia was acquitted of defrauding the state of public funds by an Italian court docket

Within the footage a younger lady is also seen carrying a dressing robe coming all the way down to clock within the time card.

However Muraglia was acquitted when a decide dominated it was professional for an officer to clock in in the beginning of his shift after which go dwelling to completed getting dressed.

Choose Paolo Luppi on the court docket in Imperia stated getting dressed within the morning is an integral a part of a authorities worker’s duties, native reviews state.

After the ruling Muraglia advised Il Messaggero: ‘It’s the finish of a nightmare, however I used to be certain they might absolve me.

‘I knew that I had achieved nothing mistaken however it was good to listen to the decide say that I’m harmless.’

Muraglia was sacked on account of the case and it sparked an investigation into the follow of presidency staff slacking off work.

Alessandro Moroni, who represented Muraglia, stated his consumer was appointed custodian of a fruit and vegetable market in trade at no cost lodging out there constructing.

He advised La Riviera: ‘Donning a uniform was thought of a part of the working day and will due to this fact occur after clocking in.’

Muraglia was caught on police CCTV clocking in, then going again upstairs to his condo to dress into his uniform earlier than heading again to the workplace for his shift

The police officer despatched his daughter to clock in his time card earlier than he went to begin work within the Italian city of Sanremo

Moroni added that Muraglia wakened at 5.30am to open the gates and took up service at 6am in his day job.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera described the ruling as a ‘shock’ and that Muraglia was ‘an emblem of a world of lazy slackers in Italy’s public administration’.

Greater than 30 different public officers from Sanremo had been caught up within the probe, together with one who stamped his time card then went to the seashore.

One other frequent follow is for presidency staff to additionally maintain second jobs and never spend a lot time working for the state.

In complete 16 entered plea discount offers and had been handed suspended jail sentences of 10 to 19 months, with the remainder are awaiting trial.

Investigators estimated that half of town’s 528 public servants had been bunking off, together with city corridor employees who had second jobs as florists or others who went kayaking when they need to have been working.