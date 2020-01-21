Italian farm worker, 26, arrested after writer, 53, found dead in bull pen on tranquil Devon farm

By Izzy Ferris For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:22 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:26 EST, 21 January 2020

An Italian farm employee is being quizzed by police over the homicide of a ‘great’ animal-loving volunteer whose physique was present in a bull pen.

Katherine Bevan, 53, a veterinary pharmacist and writer, was discovered on January three at an Arabian horse farm in a Devon magnificence spot as soon as described by Prince Charles as his ‘supreme English village’.

Her loss of life was initially believed to have been an accident and was reported to the Well being and Security Government.

However after a autopsy examination on the weekend, police launched a homicide inquiry and arrested a 26-year-old man.

Katherine Bevan, 53, a veterinary pharmacist and writer, was discovered on January three in a bull pen in Gittisham, Devon

Ms Bevan’s (pictured) loss of life was initially believed to have been an accident and was reported to the Well being and Security Government

Mrs Bevan started volunteering at Combe Farm in Gittisham 5 years in the past, and not too long ago launched a ebook referred to as Realizing Daisy: A True Story, which chronicles her relationship with calves Daisy and Dandelion, which have been each rescued and brought to the farm.

Mrs Bevan wrote affectionately about her time on the farm, saying: ‘The farm is a component of a bigger property and is about in what should be essentially the most stunning location I’ve ever discovered.

‘An extended monitor leads you to a world of outdated allure. Some 280 acres of rolling countryside surrounds the outdated farmhouse.

‘Steep hills and valleys, with pockets of woodland and pure waterways are simply among the wonders to discover.’

After a autopsy examination on the weekend, police launched a homicide inquiry and arrested a 26-year-old man. Pictured: Ms Bevan with a cow

It was initially feared Mrs Bevan had been crushed in a tragic accident whereas tending to Jumbo the bull in a inventory pen.

In her ebook, she described Jumbo as ‘good natured’ however with the potential to be ‘lethal harmful’.

Final night time Mrs Bevan’s estranged husband, Michael, mentioned: ‘She was marvellous – an exquisite particular person. She was so devoted to every little thing she did and he or she was liked by everybody.’

Mrs Bevan labored as a veterinary pharmacist for the Vale Veterinary Group in addition to volunteering on the farm. She beforehand had a job as a advertising supervisor for jewellers F Hinds. Michael Harris, who runs Combe Farm, described Mrs Bevan as a ‘beautiful, great particular person’.

Ms Bevan had been enthusiastic about publishing her first ebook simply earlier than Christmas. She labored as a veterinary pharmacist for the Vale Veterinary Group in addition to volunteering on the farm

He added: ‘It’s simply terrible. Kate has been a good friend and serving to up right here for the final 5 years.

‘And he or she began dwelling right here a few yr in the past. She was a part of our household and he or she sat with us for dinner each night time.

‘She was a really particular and pricey particular person. She was the final particular person on the planet who anybody might do that to. She was wonderful and delicate. It’s completely terrible.

‘She helped with one bull and the cattle and the horses. She had a ardour for cattle.’

The ebook, ‘Realizing Daisy’, focuses on the connection she shared with Daisy, a cow she met 4 years in the past when it was just some days outdated

Mr Harris mentioned the arrest of the younger Italian man – who is without doubt one of the live-in volunteers and backpackers who work on the farm – was ‘a whole shock’.

He mentioned: ‘There was nothing in regards to the arrested man that ever instructed he was a hazard to anybody. I might hate to assume that I had taken in anybody like that.

‘His English is just not excellent however ok for the farm. We have now volunteers come right here from all around the world.’

Mr Harris added: ‘Her physique was discovered within the bull pen. However that doesn’t imply she died within the bull pen. I did all the time really feel there was one thing odd about that clarification.

The homicide has rocked the village of Gittisham, in Devon (pictured)

‘Jumbo was as quiet as a lamb. He has by no means precipitated any bother to any of my employees though after all bulls can act in unpredictable methods.

‘Kate knew the right way to deal with herself across the farm. She was no idiot. She was properly conscious of the necessity to observe security procedures. There’s nonetheless loads we do not know.’

Matt Foad, who runs the Vale Veterinary Group, mentioned: ‘Kate labored tirelessly to assist make the Vale the place that it’s, and her efforts have helped present a greater service to all of our purchasers. Her passing has shocked us all.’

Gittisham has chocolate-box thatched stone cottages with a stream operating by means of the centre. Yesterday the St George’s Cross flew at half-mast on the village church.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman mentioned: ‘A 26-year-old native man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide. He stays in police custody.

‘Anybody who feels they’ve info that would help the investigation is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.’

A spokesman for the Well being and Security Government added: ‘It is a joint police/HSE investigation. In the mean time the police have primacy of the investigation, and so we aren’t in a position to remark at the moment.’