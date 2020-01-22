Italian farm worker, 26, charged with murder of author, 53, on Devon farm

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Printed: 05:09 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:13 EST, 22 January 2020

An Italian farm employee is in court docket this morning charged with the homicide of a ‘great’ animal-loving volunteer whose physique was present in a bull pen.

Katherine Bevan, 53, a veterinary pharmacist and creator, was discovered on January three at an Arabian horse farm in a Devon magnificence spot as soon as described by Prince Charles as his ‘ultimate English village’.

Her demise was initially believed to have been an accident and was reported to the Well being and Security Government.

However after a autopsy examination on the weekend, police launched a homicide inquiry and arrested 26-year-old Luigi Palmas.

He’ll seem earlier than magistrates in Exeter this morning, accused of killing Ms Bevan on January three.

Katherine Bevan, 53, a veterinary pharmacist and creator, was discovered on January three in a bull pen in Gittisham, Devon

Ms Bevan’s (pictured) demise was initially believed to have been an accident and was reported to the Well being and Security Government

A police spokesman mentioned: ‘Luigi Palmas, 26, of no fastened abode, has been charged with the homicide of 53-year-old Katherine Bevan.

‘Palmas has additionally been charged with an additional depend of assault occasioning precise bodily hurt in reference to an incident in Exeter on January 20.

‘He is because of seem earlier than Exeter Magistrates’ Courtroom at this time.’

Mrs Bevan started volunteering at Combe Farm in Gittisham 5 years in the past, and lately launched a ebook known as Understanding Daisy: A True Story, which chronicles her relationship with calves Daisy and Dandelion, which had been each rescued and brought to the farm.

Mrs Bevan wrote affectionately about her time on the farm, saying: ‘The farm is an element of a bigger property and is ready in what should be essentially the most lovely location I’ve ever discovered. A protracted observe leads you to a world of outdated appeal.

‘Some 280 acres of rolling countryside surrounds the outdated farmhouse. Steep hills and valleys, with pockets of woodland and pure waterways are simply a number of the wonders to discover.’

After a autopsy examination on the weekend, police launched a homicide inquiry and arrested a 26-year-old man. Pictured: Ms Bevan with a cow

It was initially feared Mrs Bevan had been crushed in a tragic accident whereas tending to Jumbo the bull in a inventory pen.

In her ebook, she described Jumbo as ‘good natured’ however with the potential to be ‘lethal harmful’.

Final evening Mrs Bevan’s estranged husband, Michael, mentioned: ‘She was marvellous – a beautiful individual. She was so devoted to all the things she did and he or she was beloved by everybody.’

Mrs Bevan labored as a veterinary pharmacist for the Vale Veterinary Group in addition to volunteering on the farm.

She beforehand had a job as a advertising and marketing supervisor for jewellers F Hinds. Michael Harris, who runs Combe Farm, described Mrs Bevan as a ‘beautiful, great individual’.

Ms Bevan had been enthusiastic about publishing her first ebook simply earlier than Christmas. She labored as a veterinary pharmacist for the Vale Veterinary Group in addition to volunteering on the farm

He added: ‘It’s simply terrible. Kate has been a buddy and serving to up right here for the final 5 years.

‘And she or he began residing right here a couple of yr in the past. She was a part of our household and he or she sat with us for dinner each evening.

‘She was a really particular and pricey individual. She was the final individual on the earth who anybody might do that to. She was wonderful and delicate. It’s totally terrible.

‘She helped with one bull and the cattle and the horses. She had a ardour for cattle.’

Mr Harris added: ‘Her physique was discovered within the bull pen. However that doesn’t imply she died within the bull pen. I did at all times really feel there was one thing odd about that rationalization.’

The ebook, ‘Understanding Daisy’, focuses on the connection she shared with Daisy, a cow she met 4 years in the past when it was only a few days outdated

‘Jumbo was as quiet as a lamb. He has by no means induced any hassle to any of my employees though after all bulls can act in unpredictable methods.

‘Kate knew learn how to deal with herself across the farm. She was no idiot. She was properly conscious of the necessity to comply with security procedures. There may be nonetheless lots we do not know.’

Matt Foad, who runs the Vale Veterinary Group, mentioned: ‘Kate labored tirelessly to assist make the Vale the place that it’s, and her efforts have helped present a greater service to all of our purchasers. Her passing has shocked us all.’

Gittisham has chocolate-box thatched stone cottages with a stream working by means of the centre. Yesterday the St George’s Cross flew at half-mast on the village church.

A spokesman for the Well being and Security Government mentioned: ‘This can be a joint police/HSE investigation. In the meanwhile the police have primacy of the investigation, and so we’re not capable of remark presently.’

The homicide has rocked the village of Gittisham, in Devon (pictured)