ITBP Says Arrangements In Place For Tough Weather Conditions

Made particular preparations for brand new 12 months as a consequence of forecast of snowfall, says ITBP.

New Delhi:

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Tuesday stated that it has made enough preparations in order that jawans deployed in excessive climate circumstances do not face any downside.

“There is an unusual change in weather this year due to which we have put multiple rescue teams on standby to deal with any situation,” Vivek Pandey, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Spokesperson stated.

“We have also made sufficient arrangements so that jawans deployed in -35 degrees don’t face any problem due to extreme weather conditions,” he added.

Mr Pandey advised ANI that the temperatures are decrease than regular.

“There are reports that temperature has gone down to -35 degree Celsius at several places in border areas. But I would like to tell you that ITBP is already equipped regarding these things… just two years ago, the pattern of our clothing had been enhanced by government and extreme cold clothing system that we have is for 9,000 feet and above.”

The ITBP official careworn that duties are being performed and jawans have been ready bodily and mentally to face the powerful climate circumstances.

He stated they’ve made particular preparations for brand new 12 months as a consequence of forecast of snowfall in Uttarakhand and different areas on January 1.