‘IT’S A DAMN OUTRAGE’: Justin Bieber goes off on Tim Hortons lids

Tim Hortons has landed itself in double-double hassle with Canada’s largest pop star over its revamped espresso cup lids.

Earlier this yr, the favored chain redesigned its lids in a transfer that divided prospects, together with Justin Bieber.

And on Friday, the Stratford, Ont.-raised singer took to Instagram to marketing campaign in opposition to the brand new lids, asking Canadians to weigh in on the talk.

“These new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink,” Bieber wrote. “I know (the old ones) could leak, but it was easier to drink out of … the coffee would come out better … it’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back.”

Bieber posted a ballot to his Instagram web page of an outdated Tim Hortons cup with the query: “Who’s Canadian and misses these lids at Tim Hortons like I do?” Based on his publish, 70% of Canadians agreed that the outdated Tim Hortons cups have been higher.

Forward of the brand new environmentally-friendly lid’s debut earlier this yr, Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo predicted the brand new design could be successful with shoppers.

“The only people who are going to be pissed off are dry cleaners and car-washing companies. They will wash fewer shirts and fewer cars,” he instructed The Canadian Press.

In his rant, Bieber went on to emphasize that the brand new lids shouldn’t be plastic. “Find a way to be recyclable,” he wrote. “Let’s change the world one lid at a time.”

Bosses on the chain responded to Bieber, thanking him for his suggestions as they insisted they have been working to enhance the standard of the brand new lids.

“Sorry you aren’t loving our new lids, but the good news is that they’re made with 100% recyclable plastic,” they wrote. “We’d love to have you join our team that’s working to make them even better! DM us.”

Bieber replied on Saturday, writing: “We’re making a change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons.”

Bieber’s love for Tim Hortons extends to his spouse, Hailey. The mannequin loves the chain a lot, she had Timbits delivered to her in Los Angeles earlier this yr.

Subsequent yr is shaping as much as be a giant one for the singer. Bieber has introduced a brand new LP — his first since 2015’s Goal — and a North American tour that stops at Toronto’s Rogers Centre Sept. 10.