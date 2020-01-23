It’s a Face/Off! Flasher likened to John Travolta and drug-dealer who’s the spit of Sideshow Bob

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

A scruffy drug-dealer has been mercilessly mocked on-line for wanting like ‘Sideshow Bob’, whereas a flasher was in comparison with ‘John Travolta’s half-brother’ after police launched hilarious pictures of the 2 criminals.

Jakub Kowal was in comparison with the Simpsons character in addition to a New Romantic whereas others mentioned it regarded as if he’d had an electrical shock after police launched his mugshot.

The 21-year-old was jailed for a 12 months after being caught making substantial sums of cash peddling ketamine in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

However he was relentlessly ridiculed by net customers after police launched his custody photograph following sentencing at Gloucester Crown Courtroom.

Jakub Kowal (pictured left) has been in comparison with Simpsons character Sideshow Bob (proper)

Police launched an e-fit of a flasher from Cheshire (left) and a few in contrast him to John Travolta (proper)

One wrote: ‘Sideshow Bobs on the town. Look out Bart!!’

One other put: ‘My god appears like he is obtained his finger in an electrical socket’

An internet person added: ‘If thats what medication do to your hair you possibly can hold it.wow!! or he is s huge fan of the early eighties new romantics.’

One resident mentioned: ‘The hair is a criminal offense in itself.. Clearly maintaining a low profile.’

The courtroom was informed Kowal was caught after police discovered a small quantity of ketamine in his pockets earlier than a search of his van uncovered proof of dealing.

Officers discovered 28grams of ketamine, a small quantity of diazepam, a set of scales and plastic luggage. The worth of the seized medication was £850.

That is whereas Cheshire police launched an e-fit of a person alleged to have uncovered himself to a lady strolling in woods at Grappenhall Heys close to Warrington, Cheshire.

He ‘cycled as much as her’ and whipped out his privates and the e-fit was compiled after she gave police his description.

On social media one person chuckled ‘John Travolta’s half-egg-half-brother!’

One other mentioned: ‘If they fight looking on Mars they could spot him. He is undoubtedly an alien.’

Whereas one added: ‘Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall. Humpty Dumpty obtained out his…’.

Police mentioned he was in his late 30s, round 5 ft, eight inches tall, of a heavy construct with a bald head and was clear shaven.

He was additionally carrying a gray hoodie which was zipped as much as the highest, black sport shorts, white trainers and had a white mountain bike with rubber grips on the tyres.

PC Kerif Smythe mentioned ‘I might urge anybody who might recognise the person to come back ahead as they might have essential data to assist us with our investigation.’

Anybody with data can contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or by way of cheshire.police.uk quoting IML 546835.

Info may also be handed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by way of the net kind at crimestoppers-uk.org.