‘It’s a fake news’: Laxmi Agarwal on being paid merely Rs 13 lakh for Chhapaak film rights

A couple of days in the past, there was a report that said that Laxmi Agarwal, whose life as an acid assault survivor had impressed Chhapaak, was reportedly not been given correct monetary due for the movie rights. The report mentioned that Laxmi was paid merely Rs 13 lakh for the movie rights and an ill-informed Laxmi had fortunately signed the deal. Nevertheless, Laxmi has rubbished the report and referred to as it a pretend information.

Laxmi, who appears to be fairly energetic on social media, shared a screenshot of the mentioned report and drew a pink cross mark over it. “Ye bilkul fake news hai. (It’s a fake news),” Laxmi wrote on her put up.

Earlier, Laxmi had mentioned that she discovered it wonderful how folks had been discovering magnificence within the ‘burns’ that Deepika Padukone sported for the film. Laxmi was attacked when she was all of 15. Through the years, she has been vocal about her expertise and actively campaigns in opposition to acid assaults. She was on her means again house from music class when a person, twice her age, threw acid on her for rejecting his advances. Her face and different physique elements bought disfigured within the assault.

Chhapaak, which is scheduled to launch in January, 2020, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It additionally options Vikrant Massey.