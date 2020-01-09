“It’s A Trend”: BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma On Deepika Padukone JNU Visit

Deepika Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday night. (File)

Guwahati, Assam:

Actor Deepika Padukone, who visited the Jawaharlal Nehru College in Delhi earlier this week forward of the discharge of her film “Chhapaak”, was at this time criticised by Assam Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. “I think famous people want to visit a place like this before the release of their movie,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed reporters at this time, including that “it’s a trend”.

Deepika Padukone, in Delhi to advertise her new film “Chhapaak” releasing on Friday, visited JNU on Tuesday and stood with the protesters with out saying something. In a very poignant picture, the actor was seen together with her palms folded earlier than Aishe Ghosh, the JNU scholar chief who was badly wounded within the masked mob assault on Sunday.

She attended a public assembly for round 15 minutes and left after talking to a couple members of the scholars’ union.

Her go to to the college immediately polarised opinion on social media, the place developments ranged from #ISupportDeepika and #BoycottChhapaak to #shameonbollywood.

The go to additionally drew criticism from many leaders of the ruling BJP, although Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted on Wednesday stated that “anyone can go anywhere to express their opinion, there cannot be any objection”.

Maharashtra BJP chief Ashish Shelar took a swipe on the actor by referencing her character from the blockbuster “Bajirao Mastani”. Deepika Padukone ought to “not try to act like warrior Mastani as she does not have a real-life director behind her”, he jeered on Wednesday.

Mr Sarma at this time added to the listing of BJP leaders who’ve attacked the actor. He additionally hit out on the college students and academics “influenced by the Left ideology” over violence within the academic establishments.

“I don’t want to say anything more on that (Deepika Padukone visit) but basically you will see that institutions guided by the Left ideology have created an atmosphere of intolerance in their campus,” the 50-year-old chief informed reporters.

“Wherever you have Left-oriented teachers and students, they don’t want to allow those who don’t subscribe to their ideology to enter the campus. If you take up any other institute, you can go there easily and deliver a speech. Left has been spreading anarchy in the educational institutions,” he additional stated.

There are nonetheless no arrests after a gaggle of masked folks armed with sticks and iron rods barged into the JNU on Sunday and attacked college students and academics for hours, unleashing chaos and worry. JNU college students union has blamed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is linked to the ruling BJP, for the assault. ABVP has in flip pointed at Left-backed scholar teams.

