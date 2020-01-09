It’s been 500 games and Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon still doesn’t think he’s famous

Jack Dempsey, The Related Press Colorado Avalanche middle Nathan MacKinnon skates towards the St. Louis Blues in the course of the third interval of an NHL hockey sport, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Denver

Nathan MacKinnon performed in his 500th profession NHL sport and has amassed fairly the résumé over his seven seasons within the league, but he doesn’t really feel fairly identified sufficient for mainstream consideration.

“Bro, I’m not famous enough for TMZ,” MacKinnon joked with a TMZ cameraman. “Nah, man, no one knows who I am.”

Joking or not, let’s break down why the Avs celebrity deserves extra notoriety:

As of Jan. Three, he’s the second favourite for the Hart Trophy behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, based on sportsbettingdime.com.

He completed third amongst a gamers vote for finest ahead within the league final 12 months, behind Sidney Crosby and McDavid. He was additionally the fourth most troublesome participant to play towards and fifth amongst who gamers would begin a franchise with.

He gained the rookie of the 12 months award in 2014.

He’s a four-time NHL all-star and he’s been named all-star captain for 2 straight years.

Since his debut in 2013, solely 13 gamers have scored extra factors than his 467. However during the last three, he’s third with 261, behind simply McDavid and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov.

For the reason that Avalanche moved to Denver from Quebec in 1995, MacKinnon is the 13th participant to register 500 video games with the group. He’s registered the fifth-highest objectives (181) and factors (467) complete in that span, and sixth-most assists (286).

And, most significantly, he’s made two visitor appearances — together with an animated one — on the long-running comedy “Trailer Park Boys.” That’s yet another than the good Peter Forsberg.

When you benefit from the Denver Sports activities Omelette, inform a buddy it’s straightforward to enroll right here for our day by day sports activities roundup. When you’ve got any questions or ideas, hit me up on Twitter @joenguyen or by e-mail.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Submit

A particular supply for Sports activities Omelette readers! Subscribe to The Denver Submit’s sports activities protection for simply 99¢ for the primary month and solely $6.99/month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

What’s on Faucet?

Avalanche: Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. Friday, ALT

Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. Friday, ALT Nuggets: Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. Saturday, ALT

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing right this moment

Scoreboard

NBA: Nuggets 107, Mavericks 106



Full story | Boxscore

Take a look at our new and improved stats web page.

Should-Learn

Seth McConnell, Particular to the Denver Submit Christopher Speller (23) and Christian Speller are key figures on Rangeview’s defending 5A champion boys basketball group.

Rangeview’s Speller twins acquired basketball training from the very best

It’s no shock Rangeview seniors Christian and Christopher Speller have grown into two of the very best highschool basketball gamers in Colorado

Rising up with Denver Nuggets public handle announcer and group chaplain Kyle Speller as their father, the twins spent loads of time with a number of the sport’s finest, hanging round on the Pepsi Middle and attending group chapel companies, Marco Cummings writes. Learn extra…

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit Followers watch the primary sport of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at Bender’s Bar & Grill on April 12, 2018 in Westminster.

Altitude Sports activities’ supply to increase deal beneath identical phrases for a 12 months was rebuffed by Comcast

In accordance with two folks aware of negotiations, earlier than the tv contract between Altitude Sports activities and Comcast expired in late August, the sports activities community proposed extending its cope with Comcast for one 12 months beneath the identical phrases, Mike Singer experiences. Learn extra…

Charles Krupa, Related Press file On this Jan. 21, 2018, file photograph, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches from sideline in the course of the first half of the AFC championship NFL soccer sport towards the Jacksonville Jaguars in Foxborough, Mass.

Kiszla: Why Broncos Nation ought to hope Tom Brady leaves New England and relocates to the AFC West

Brady carrying orange and blue in 2020? That’s a sucker guess, homie. At age 42, Brady could be a middle-age loopy, stark-raving dad to maneuver Gisele and the youngsters to Colorado for 2 huge causes. Learn extra…

Fast Hits

Keeler: From John Elway to Peyton Manning to Tim Tebow, why Denver is the place I discovered my mountain

Main League Baseball’s largest offseason disaster is addressing the illicit use of expertise amid dishonest accusations towards Astros, Purple Sox

Former U.S. goalie Tim Howard joins Memphis soccer franchise

That is Colorado’s most well-known deserted ski space.

Na’im Rodman getting ready to take sport to subsequent stage for CU Buffs soccer.

NHL video games typically gained and loss relying on net-front play.

Drew Bledsoe thinks leaving the Patriots could possibly be “energizing” for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady posts he nonetheless has “more to prove.”

Ask The Consultants

Broncos Mailbag: Have a query concerning the group? Ask Ryan O’Halloran right here.

Nuggets Mailbag: Have a query concerning the group? Ask Mike Singer right here.

Avs Mailbag: Have a query concerning the group? Ask Mike Chambers right here.

Rockies Mailbag: Have a query concerning the group? Ask Patrick Saunders right here.

By The Numbers

5

How No. 5 DU hockey busted droop with Four-game win streak: “Our team has gotten a little bit of its swagger back”

The now No. 5-ranked Pioneers host convention foe St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday evening driving a four-game win streak after sweeps of Colorado Faculty (Three-Zero, Three-1) and No. 9 UMass (Four-2, Four-Three). Learn extra…

Parting Shot

Peter Aiken, Getty Photographs Head coach Anthony Lynn, proper, of the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers (17) lookup on the replay in the course of the second half towards the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 29, 2019 in Kansas Metropolis, Mo.

Dahlberg: Black teaching hires nonetheless at dismal stage in NFL

Regardless of the adoption of the Rooney Rule in 2003 to extend the variety of black head coaches, there are solely three among the many 4 minority head coaches (Washington’s Ron Rivera is Hispanic) at present employed within the league.

And, with solely the Cleveland Browns nonetheless trying, that quantity gained’t be altering a lot — if in any respect, Tim Dahlberg writes. Learn extra…

Get in Contact

When you see one thing that’s trigger for query or have a remark, thought or suggestion, e-mail me at [email protected] or tweet me @danielboniface.