It’s Big! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone join Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Filmfare Awards 2019.Instagram

It appears like Karan Johar appears to have pulled off the most important casting coup for his much-awaited movie Brahmastra. As everyone knows that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy had been capturing for his or her half for some time now. The thrill amongst moviegoers shot up into the air when it was reported that the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan could be making a cameo within the movie.

And now to sprinkle some extra spice on the pizza, it’s now being mentioned that the facility couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may also be making a cameo in Brahmastra.

In accordance with Mumbai Mirror, Ranveer and Deepika have given their nod to the movie. It could be attention-grabbing to see DeepVeer collectively for the fourth time amid the experiences of Deepika rejecting three movies in a row with Ranveer to protect their couple attraction.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika PadukoneInstagram

If the report seems to be true, it could be the primary time that two most talked about of Bollywood – Ranbir and Alia, Deepika and Ranveer – would share display screen collectively in a movie.

Ranbir has beforehand labored along with his ex-lover Deepika in movies like Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Alia, alternatively, has shared display screen with Ranveer in Gully Boy which has earned a number of accolades until date.

Ranveer and Deepika may also be seen collectively in Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83, a biopic on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Whereas Ranveer performs Kapil Dev within the biopic, Deepika might be essaying the position of Kapil Dev’s spouse on display screen.