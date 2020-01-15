It’s crawl over! Bungling burglar caught on CCTV as he tries to raid house a second time in 10 days

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:03 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:08 EST, 15 January 2020

A burglar caught on CCTV crawling on all fours previous a again window has been jailed, after he was confronted by the home-owner.

Michael Peck, 46, broke into the home twice inside weeks to steal financial institution playing cards, pin numbers and money.

He used the financial institution playing cards to fraudulently withdraw a whole lot of kilos from the sufferer’s account following the primary raid on July 5 final yr.

Michael Peck (above), 46, was caught on CCTV peering by the home windows of the home in Wollaton, Nottinghamshire, which he broke into solely 10 days beforehand

Jurors heard Peck was caught by crystal-clear CCTV footage and fingerprints left on the scene. He was discovered responsible of three burglaries and 9 frauds

The footage reveals Peck crawling on all fours previous the kitchen window. On Tuesday, after being arrested by police, Peck was jailed for 4 and a half years

Peck openly returned to the identical property in Wollaton, Nottinghamshire, once more on July 15, however he was caught by the home-owner.

CCTV captured Peck strolling into the again backyard and peering by the home windows earlier than crawling on all fours previous the kitchen.

Regardless of his try to cover from sight, the sufferer noticed and confronted Peck who fled the scene by the gate within the again backyard.

On Tuesday, after being arrested by police, Peck was jailed for 4 and a half years after he was discovered responsible of three burglaries and 9 frauds following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court docket.

Jurors heard he was caught by the crystal-clear CCTV and fingerprints he left on the scene.

Peck additionally smashed a floor flooring window of a scholar home in Mansfield Highway on New 12 months’s Eve two years in the past.

Peck proven crawling previous the window from a distinct angle. He first raided the property on July 5 final yr and openly returned to the identical handle on July 15

Peck captured after crawling previous the kitchen window and dashing across the nook of the home within the again backyard. Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas mentioned Peck is ‘well-known’ to officers

Regardless of his makes an attempt to cover from sight, Peck was noticed and confronted by the property’s home-owner. He then fled the scene, leaving by the gate to the again backyard

He stole two units of automotive keys, a Nintendo Change console, aftershave, spirits and money from the property.

Peck, of New Basford, was recognized after CCTV was discovered exhibiting him on the home.

He was additionally seen clicking the automotive keys in an try to search out the vehicles they belonged to, though not one of the vehicles had been taken.

Peck (above) took three financial institution playing cards and money the primary time he raided the home in Wollaton

His blood was discovered on the smashed window, the place he lower himself whereas breaking in.

When he was arrested, police searched his mom’s dwelling.

Among the stolen property from the housebreaking was discovered by the officers.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police’s housebreaking group, mentioned: ‘Peck is well-known to native officers who instantly recognised him once they noticed CCTV of the offences.

‘His legal historical past additionally meant we had his fingerprints and DNA on file which linked him to the offences.

‘This was a major sentence and was an excellent end result to take a prolific offender off the streets of Nottinghamshire.

‘Burglaries are an invasive crime and the considered strangers coming into folks’s houses will be deeply upsetting for the victims.’