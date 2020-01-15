‘It’s fiction of course’: Former deputy Labour leader Tom Watson unveils plans for political novel

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:12 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:12 EST, 15 January 2020

Former deputy Labour chief Tom Watson is swapping the world of actual political intrigue for its fictional counterpart after penning a deal to write down a thriller, he revealed as we speak.

The ex-West Bromwich East MP will write The Home, a story of ‘ambition and failure, belief and betrayal’ after signing up with writer Little, Brown.

It comes weeks after he stop politics after years of attempting to fight Jeremy Corbyn’s onerous left affect on the opposition occasion forward of its election capitulation in December.

Written together with bestselling writer Imogen Robertson it is because of be launched on the Sphere Fiction imprint within the autumn.

‘My first novel with Imogen will discover the themes that lubricate our political system: ambition and failure, belief and betrayal,’ Mr Watson mentioned.

‘In a world the place advantage is seen as a uncommon commodity, The Home will introduce you to the heroes and villains engaged in a wrestle for fame, energy and revenge.’

In a tweet saying the deal he added: ‘Fiction, after all.’

Mr Watson has already written two books. Downsizing, his story about shedding eight stone in weight after weighing in at 22 stone, was launched in January.

And in 2012 the previous shadow tradition secretary wrote Dial M for Murdoch, a e-book in regards to the media.

Sphere’s publishing director Ed Wooden mentioned: ‘Tom Watson is without doubt one of the most vital, influential and deep-thinking politicians on this nation.

‘His insights into the workings of politicians’ minds and Parliament are eye-opening, dramatic and generally nearly unbelievable, and his and Imogen’s story is one that can maintain an iron grip on readers and undoubtedly generate headlines.

‘This would be the political thriller of a era.’