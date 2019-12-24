“It’s going to be amazing”: Nuggets relish opportunity for Christmas showcase

For the primary time since 2012, the Denver Nuggets will probably be more than pleased to work on Christmas Day.

After a seven-year hiatus, the Nuggets (21-Eight) have been awarded a showcase recreation on Christmas in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans, a recreation the NBA hoped could be that includes megawatt rookie Zion Williamson. As an alternative, Williamson has but to debut as he recovers from proper knee surgical procedure a little bit greater than 9 weeks in the past.

However simply because he received’t be accessible, and the Pelicans enter the sport amid a depressing stretch of 14 losses of their final 16 video games, shouldn’t diminish the importance of the second for the Nuggets.

Denver has received seven in a row, and from the league’s perspective, is a group on the ascent. Final yr’s gripping postseason journey to Recreation 7 of the convention semifinals was all of the proof it wanted to reward this up-and-coming franchise. Although the sport may lose a little bit little bit of luster because of the circumstances, the NBA acknowledged the distinctive enchantment of Nikola Jokic and the burgeoning expertise of fiery level guard Jamal Murray. The respect they’ve garnered is evidenced by the 17 instances they’ll be featured on nationwide TV this season.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Murray mentioned after his clutch 28-point efficiency in Monday’s comeback win over the Suns. “It’s what we wanted and worked for. Thank the NBA for providing that with us, giving us the opportunity. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a fun night. We’re going to show out.”

The Nuggets have crammed their seven-game profitable streak into the final 12 days of December. Due to that scheduling chaos, Murray deserved the advantage of the doubt when he wanted clarification concerning the location of Wednesday’s marquee matchup.

“Even better,” he mentioned smiling, when instructed the Nuggets would get to share the expertise with their followers at Pepsi Heart.

The Nuggets are 13-Three at dwelling to date this season. A win Wednesday may even extinguish the terrible style New Orleans left with the Nuggets once they “embarrassed” them on Halloween night time.

For Jokic, whose unimaginable postseason debut final yr validated his fourth-place end within the MVP race, the sport is critical for what it symbolizes, even when it doesn’t resonate with him personally. It’s essential that the Nuggets get featured on the identical day the NBA celebrates its different elite groups, just like the Lakers, Clippers and Bucks.

“To be honest, not for me, it’s not my Christmas,” Jokic mentioned. “It’s going to be good just because on the Christmas games, it’s always the good teams that are playing through the years.”

Jokic mentioned he fondly remembers watching Warriors star Steph Curry and former Cavalier LeBron James do battle for a number of years operating on Christmas Day. This yr, it’s his flip to be part of the festivities.