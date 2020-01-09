It’s “highly likely” Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner, U.S. officials say

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. officers stated Thursday it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 individuals on board.

The crash got here only a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile assault towards Iraqi navy bases housing U.S. troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard common final week. The officers, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the situation of anonymity to debate delicate data. They’d no fast data on intent.

President Donald Trump urged that he believes Iran was accountable and wouldn’t instantly lay the blame on Iran, however dismissed their claims that it was a mechanical situation — and denied any U.S. accountability.’

“Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side.,” Trump stated, noting the airplane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood.”

“Some people say it was mechanical,” Trump added. “I personally don’t think that’s even a question.”‘

The crew of a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 individuals on board, by no means made a radio name for assist and was making an attempt to show again for the airport when the burning airplane went down, an preliminary Iranian investigative report stated Thursday. Ukraine, in the meantime, stated it thought-about a missile strike as one in every of a number of doable theories for the crash, regardless of Iran’s denials.

The Iranian report suggests sudden emergency struck the Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian Worldwide Airways early on Wednesday morning, when it crashed, simply minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport in Tehran.

Investigators from Iran’s Civil Aviation Group supplied no fast clarification for the catastrophe, nonetheless. Iranian officers initially blamed a technical malfunction for the crash, one thing initially backed by Ukrainian officers earlier than they stated they wouldn’t speculate amid an ongoing investigation.

The crash got here only a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile assault towards Iraqi navy bases housing U.S. troops amid a confrontation with Washington over it killing an Iranian Revolutionary Guard common in a drone strike final week.

The Ukrainian Worldwide Airways took off at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, after practically an hour’s delay at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, the principle airport for vacationers in Iran. It gained altitude heading west, reaching practically eight,000 toes, in line with each the report and flight-tracking knowledge.

Then one thing went flawed, although “no radio messages were received from the pilot regarding unusual situations,” the report stated. In emergencies, pilots attain out to air-traffic controllers to warn them and to clear the runway for his or her arrival, although their first precedence is to maintain the plane flying.

Eyewitnesses, together with the crew of one other flight passing above it, described seeing the airplane engulfed in flames earlier than crashing at 6:18 a.m., the report stated. Flight-tracking knowledge for the airplane stopped earlier than the crash, which occurred within the city of Shahedshahr to the northeast of the airplane’s final reported place. That’s the flawed path of the flight plan, bolstering the report’s declare that the pilots tried to show the plane again to the airport.

The crash induced a large explosion when the airplane hit the bottom, possible as a result of the plane had been absolutely loaded with gasoline for the flight to Kyiv, Ukraine.

The report additionally confirmed that each of the so-called “black boxes” that comprise knowledge and cockpit communications from the airplane had been recovered, although they sustained harm and a few elements of their reminiscence was misplaced. It additionally stated that investigators have initially dominated out laser or electromagnetic interference as inflicting the crash.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s Safety Council, informed Ukrainian media that officers had a number of working theories concerning the crash, together with a missile strike.

“A strike by a missile, possibly a Tor missile system, is among the main (theories), as information has surfaced on the internet about elements of a missile being found near the site of the crash,” Danilov stated. He didn’t elaborate on the place he noticed the knowledge on the web.

Ukrainian investigators that arrived in Iran earlier on Thursday at the moment await permission from Iranian authorities to look at the crash website and search for missile fragments, Danilov stated.

The Tor is a Russian-made missile system. Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007 as a part of a $700 million contract signed in December 2005. Iran has displayed the missiles in navy parades as nicely.

Iran didn’t instantly reply to the Ukrainian feedback. Nevertheless, Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of the Iranian armed forces, denied a missile hit the airplane in a feedback reported Wednesday by the semiofficial Fars information company. He dismissed the allegation as “psychological warfare” by foreign-based Iranian opposition teams.

Ukraine has a grim historical past with missile assaults, together with in July 2014 when one such strike downed a Malaysian Airways flight over jap Ukraine, killing all 298 individuals aboard.

Danilov additionally stated different doable causes into consideration included a drone or one other flying object crashing into the airplane, a terrorist assault or an engine malfunction inflicting an explosion. Nevertheless, no terror group has claimed accountability for the assault and the airplane was solely 3½ years previous.

Oleksandr Zaporozhchenko, a mechanic with the Ukraine Worldwide Airways in 2016-2018, stated he knew one of many crew members of the airplane and had by no means heard any complaints in regards to the plane.

“It is one the most reliable planes out there,” Zaporozhchenko informed The Related Press.

The producer of the airplane’s engines, U.S.-French agency CFM, declined to remark. French air accident investigators haven’t been requested to participate within the investigation to date.

The airplane was carrying 167 passengers and 9 crew members from a number of nations, together with 82 Iranians, at the very least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, in line with officers. Lots of the passengers had been believed to be worldwide college students attending universities in Canada; they had been making their manner again to Toronto by the use of Kyiv after visiting with household through the winter break.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated he deliberate to name Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in regards to the crash and the investigation.

“Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash,” Zelenskiy stated. “We will surely find out the truth.”

The crash ranked among the many worst losses of life for Canadians in an aviation catastrophe. The flag over Parliament in Ottawa was lowered to half-staff, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to unravel the catastrophe.

Whereas the reason for the tragedy remained unknown, the catastrophe may additional harm Boeing’s popularity, which has been battered by the furor over two lethal crashes involving a unique mannequin of the Boeing jet, the much-newer 737 Max, which has been grounded for practically 10 months. The uproar led to the firing of the corporate’s CEO final month.

Boeing prolonged condolences to the victims’ households and stated it stands prepared to help. Nevertheless, it stays unclear if Iran will permit that amid tensions with Washington, given Boeing is a U.S.-based agency.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Litvinova from Moscow. Related Press author Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed.