‘It’s Karma’: Trolls celebrate Shabana Azmi’s accident, say ‘she deserved it’

The nation was despatched into shockwaves when photos of Shabana Azmi being grievously injured began floating on social media on Saturday. The critically acclaimed actress was significantly injured after her automobile rammed right into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune expressway close to Khalapur toll plaza. Husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar was following her in one other automobile.

Whereas politicians, businessmen and Bollywood celebrities prayed for Azmi’s speedy restoration, one part of social media felt Shabana Azmi obtained what she deserved. Shabana has all the time been vocal about expressing her disapproval on varied insurance policies and stances rolled out by the federal government, for which she usually will get trolled.

“Jaisi karni vaisi bharni,” “Upar wale ki laathi mein aawaaz nahi hoti”, “Bhagwan ke ghar der hai andher nahi,” “As you sow, so shall you reap,” “Ismein modiji rss ka haath hai,” “daaru wala test bhi karwa lena iska,” “modi ji istifa de do,” “hospital mein dikhane ke liye kagaz hai?”‘ have been among the imply and ugly feedback made on her photos.

As per sources, “The couple will be sent to Mumbai as soon as possible. The accident is serious and the car is damaged very badly. Her brother Baba Azmi has left from Mumbai and is on his way to meet Javed and Shabana Azmi. She was alone in the car, while Javed Akhtar was a guest in another car.”

Simply two days in the past, Javed Akhtar had celebrated his birthday in Mumbai. Each husband and spouse wore vibrant and sizzling crimson color outfits on the event. From Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Boney Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadda, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif; virtually your entire trade joined in for the birthday bash.

Whereas speaking about Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi had not too long ago instructed Mumbai Mirror, “He is also a compassionate and wise man, all the ups and down of life didn’t make him bitter. In fact, he keeps telling us that by being rude to a person, you are undoing all the good you have done. But just because he won’t dominate, doesn’t mean he can be dominated. At the same time he is the biggest feminist I know and above all, he is my best friend. In fact, I quote him when I say, ‘Hum itne achhe dost hain ke shaadi bhi humari dosti bigaad nahin paayi’.”