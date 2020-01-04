It’s Not Weird That Peter The Bachelor Still Lives At Home… Says His Mom

No marvel he has intercourse in windmills and waterfalls — he can’t precisely take girls again to his place, can he?

Sure, Peter Weber, this season’s Bachelor, is meant to be certainly one of America’s most eligible bachelors — and but, he additionally nonetheless lives at dwelling along with his dad and mom regardless that he’s 28 years outdated, one thing which might be a dealbreaker for lots of girls.

Associated: Would Charlize Theron Actually Go Again With Him To His Dad and mom’ Place??

Nonetheless, he additionally has somebody in his nook to defend the choice: his mom!

Weber’s dad and mom, Barbara and Peter Sr. have been friends on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s Bachelor Occasion podcast this week, and Barb was eager to clarify precisely why it’s not bizarre for a grown man with a profession to nonetheless dwell at dwelling.

She begins:

“First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close… we’re basically one. We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other.”

OK, that also seems like pink flags. What may she presumably say to make that appear chill?

“People forget: I’m Cuban, OK…”

Dang, that’ll do it!

“In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home. They would have children, and the grandparents… it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home, so contrary to what a lot of people say like, can’t wait to get rid of the kids… our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together. And that’s one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack are still living at home, because there’s no reason really to move out.”

That truly makes a whole lot of sense to us — clearly — however for lots of girls it’s going to return throughout as a giant obstacle to relationship, proper?

Not up to now… however then once more, he’s by no means dwelling. As a pilot he’s on the street — er, within the sky — over half the week anyway. Barbara explains:

“Let’s say for Peter, he works four days a week. Then he has four days off, and he goes with his friends away, like they take a little mini vacation wherever. And then he comes back, and he goes right back to work. So is that really smart to be paying a lot of money, monthly, until you can buy a house?”

We suppose that makes a whole lot of fiscal sense, too! And it’s labored up to now, as his mom factors out:

“So I always tell him it’s best to save your money — which, he can buy a house tomorrow if he wanted it. Responsibly, he can do it, but I’m just looking for the right place for him when we do decide that he’s going to take that step… but we’re very happy living at home, everybody together.”

Sounds he’s not planning on shifting out any time quickly — besides possibly for the best girl.

Now if solely Mother may clarify his ex-girlfriend’s claims he utilized to be on The Bachelorette whereas they have been nonetheless collectively then completely ghosted her to go be on the present and hook up with another person on nationwide TV.

Would a man residing at dwelling at 28 be a dealbreaker for YOU? What if it was Peter the Pilot??

See what the contestants need to say about it when The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 6 on ABC!

[Image via The Bachelor/YouTube.]