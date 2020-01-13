It’s official! After romantic getaway, Sidharth Malhotra meets Kiara Advani’s parents?

Who’s Ananya Pandey?













After a 12 months of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor popping out of the closet and talking about their relationship, we won’t anticipate Alia Bhatt’s ex – Sidharth Malhotra to make it official with ladylove Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Secret getaway

It was reported that the duo rang in New Years collectively in Africa, however, with fixed consideration at not being clicked collectively. The duo entered the airport individually (on the identical day and virtually on the similar time) and left the airport additionally individually (on the identical day and virtually on the similar time). Kiara and Sidharth additionally gave us sneak peek into their trip amidst all of the greenery and forests of Africa. We may be studying an excessive amount of into it however the photos virtually confirmed that the 2 have been holidaying on the similar place.

Earlier, whereas reacting to the rumours of courting Kiara, Sidharth had mentioned, “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara AdvaniInstagram

Involving dad and mom

And now, the newest we hear is that the duo is kind of severe about one another. A lot so, that they’ve damaged the information to their households and Sidharth additionally joined Kiara’s dad and mom for dinner at their residence.

Tara Sutaria

Sidharth Malhotra was additionally within the information for his link-up with Tara Sutaria! Tara Sutaria had just lately admitted to having a crush on an “ex-Student” and everybody is aware of it is none aside from Sidharth! Tara was earlier seeing Rohan Mehra, the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan Mehra had made his debut within the Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar. Nevertheless, Tara is now courting Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Aadar Jain.

Skilled lives

Kiara and Sidharth will work collectively in upcoming film Shershaah, which relies on the lifetime of Captain Vikram Batra, who died within the Kargil Conflict. It’s mentioned that it was throughout the shoot of the film that the 2 got here collectively.