It’s official! Boris Johnson declares his relationship with Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson has formally declared his relationship with Carrie Symonds.

The Prime Minister included his girlfriend’s job at a marine conservation group on a listing of ministers’ pursuits.

Miss Symonds, 31, who lives in Downing Avenue with Mr Johnson, 55, is a senior adviser at Oceana, a US-based environmental marketing campaign group.

On his declaration, the Prime Minister additionally included a listing of honorary roles with charities and different organisations.

Mr Johnson is patron of The Iris Challenge and Classics For All, which each encourage the instructing of Latin and Greek in state colleges.

He’s additionally president of the Anglo-Turkish Society and an honorary member of the Hillingdon Golf Membership in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Different Cupboard ministers to declare their pursuits included Schooling Secretary Gavin Williamson, whose spouse is a instructing assistant, and Residence Secretary Priti Patel, whose brother-in-law is a police officer in London.