It’s time for the EU to be realistic about a trade deal, writes DOMINIC SANDBROOK

Even now, with precisely 4 weeks to go till we depart the EU, some individuals are nonetheless in denial.

Brexit, European Fee vice-president Frans Timmermans declared a number of days in the past, was ‘unnecessary’, and Britain would ‘always be welcome to come back’.

His phrases have been met with wild applause from the dwindling band of unreconciled Remainers.

However within the wake of the Normal Election, virtually all sane observers can see that the battle is over. On the finish of this month, we shall be out.

Though the previous three years have seen torrents of ink spilled in regards to the implications for Britain, there was little or no commentary in regards to the penalties for the EU.

And though ultra-Remainers wish to faux that any prices shall be fully one-way, the fact is quite totally different.

On January 31, the EU will lose its second-largest economic system, after Germany, and the fifth-largest economic system on the planet, representing about 13 per cent of its complete GDP. It can lose its third most populous state, its most vital navy energy and a big supply of diplomatic and cultural affect.

It can lose some €20 billion (£17 billion) a yr in price range funding — a couple of tenth of its complete revenue. The EU may even lose 12 per cent of its inhabitants, and its single largest, most dynamic metropolis — London.

Shock

Regardless of what you usually hear from Brussels, it is a colossal blow for the European challenge.

Certainly, though the EU has proved extra resilient than many Brexiteers predicted, Britain’s departure is the most important shock for the European preferrred since France and West Germany launched a Coal and Metal Neighborhood, the earliest ancestor of the EU, in 1951.

Above all, although, the shock is symbolic. The EU’s champions usually speak as if their beloved union is the pure, inevitable finish level of historical past.

However no state — not to mention a man-made supranational union — lasts for ever. Britain’s departure exhibits the EU just isn’t the tip of historical past and it’s completely doable to get off the prepare, nonetheless clumsy our departure might have regarded.

In order Britain’s negotiators return to Brussels for extra commerce talks, it’s value remembering that each side nonetheless have a lot to lose.

In fact, we in Britain want a deal as rapidly as doable, to offer us the steadiness and confidence after three years of inertia.

However the EU wants a deal, too, for each financial and psychological causes.

For the previous few years its negotiators advised themselves British resolve would weaken ultimately.

Particularly, EU insiders satisfied themselves that former Commons Speaker, John Bercow, and his allies would see off Boris Johnson’s premiership, take management of Parliament and push by way of a second referendum, maybe aided by the Labour Occasion. Quickly, they mentioned, the Brexit nightmare can be over.

Nicely, we all know how that labored out. That they had not taken into consideration probably the most immovable impediment of all: the need of the British folks.

Fanatics

That leaves our former companions with two choices. First, they might proceed to play hardball, dragging out the talks so long as doable, arguing over each dot and comma, and dealing to make sure Britain enters its new period with each palms tied behind its again.

Little question that will play nicely with posturing fanatics like European Parliament Brexit coordinator Man Verhofstadt, who went to the Lib Dem convention final autumn, brandished a T-shirt studying ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ and advised the admiring viewers he dreamed of an ‘EU Empire’.

However it could be financial and diplomatic insanity. Britain just isn’t going away. Certainly, most financial forecasts predict that, by the second half of the century, it can overtake Germany because the Continent’s most dynamic economic system.

So it could make no sense for the EU to alienate an vital buying and selling companion by preventing over tiny particulars. Do nations like France, Germany, Holland and Eire actually need to depart their closest ally seething with resentment?

Probably the most smart factor, due to this fact, can be for the EU to offer us a beneficiant deal as rapidly as doable. And if its negotiators want inspiration from historical past, they need to look to Britain’s personal document of far-sighted compromise.

As historians have identified, there’s a precedent within the deal Britain supplied its rebellious colonies after the American Battle of Independence in 1783, giving U.S. ships entry to British ports and opening up huge areas of territory to U.S. enlargement.

The deal was very unpopular with many British politicians, who thought we have been giving an excessive amount of away. However in the long term it labored to our benefit.

The U.S. was born in a spirit of optimism, quite than resentment, which made it a lot simpler to rebuild our friendship.

Different post-imperial nations, reminiscent of Canada, Australia and New Zealand, have been born in an identical spirit, which explains why our ties stay so shut.

And there’s an much more hanging instance in South Africa, the place Britain and the

Dutch-speaking Boers fought a vicious warfare from 1899 to 1902.

Not solely did the victorious British hand the Boers tens of millions to rebuild their cities and cities, however we gave them self-government inside 5 years and allowed South Africa to turn into an unbiased dominion in 1910, dominated by males who had as soon as led the Boer armies.

As so usually, such a fair-minded, far-sighted coverage paid for itself. Inside only a few years, South Africa’s preventing males have been contributing bravely to the Allied effort in World Battle I, standing alongside the very males who had as soon as been their enemies.

I realise, after all, such generosity of spirit might stick within the craw of some Europeans.

Many Brussels insiders have by no means actually recovered from the shock of the 2016 referendum, and are nonetheless smouldering with outrage that the British folks dared to reject their beloved union.

However fairly aside from what is true for Britain, a liberal-minded, open-handed deal is in Europe’s greatest pursuits.

In the long term, it can go well with no one in France and Germany to have a sulky, disaffected neighbour throughout the Channel, plotting revenge on its previous companions.

Unusual as it could sound after the acrimony of the previous three years, Britain and the EU have each likelihood of forging a brand new particular relationship within the years forward.

Certainly, if we are able to depart with an honest deal, then inside a number of years our relationships with Paris, Berlin and Brussels will most likely be higher than ever.

What, in spite of everything, is the choice? Years of bickering and backbiting? How on earth would that be in Europe’s pursuits?

So let’s hope the negotiators begin as they imply to go on. A pleasant New Yr greeting, a little bit of give and take, a swift settlement, a agency handshake after which, maybe, a glass or two to have a good time.

Smart, civilised and eminently European: who might presumably argue with that?