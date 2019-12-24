It’s time to talk about that Rey and Kylo Ren scene in The Rise of Skywalker

Disney/Lucasfilm
Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
After a sequel trilogy and almost 5 years of film insanity, Star Wars followers lastly acquired closure on the Skywalker saga with The Rise of Skywalker, which noticed director J.J. Abrams return after taking a break for 2017’s The Final Jedi (directed by Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson). Lastly, franchise lovers acquired to see what occurred to Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and the brooding villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as gentle and darkish forces lastly completed their battle for supremacy within the galaxy. Within the course of, certainly one of Star Wars most shocking moments introduced this specific saga to a shocking shut. That is proper: it is time to discuss that main Rey and Kylo Ren scene on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker.
Warning: Main spoilers to comply with!
Persevering with their cosmic connection from The Final Jedi, which established that the 2 characters can talk by means of the Power, Rey and Kylo are locked in a battle of wills all through The Rise of Skywalker – with Rey desperately making an attempt to save lots of the galaxy from Kylo’s insidious First Order, and Kylo teaming up with a still-living Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to deliver the Sith order again to full energy. The pair are nonetheless capable of communicate throughout huge distances, additional cementing their bond, though Kylo continues to be indignant that Rey did not be part of forces with him to regulate all the universe in the course of the earlier movie.
After a number of terse confrontations, Rey and Kylo proceed to battle to the demise, resulting in an extremely high-stakes battle on the wreck on the stays of the second Death Star, the place Rey succeeds in stabbing Kylo. Nonetheless, when she senses by means of the Power that Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher) has handed away after utilizing the final of her power to speak with Kylo, her wayward son who defected to the darkish aspect, Rey heals Kylo’s wound — bringing him again to life as she returns to the Resistance to mourn their intrepid chief.
However the twists do not cease there. When Rey leaves, Kylo is hit with a disaster of conscience and is helped again onto the trail of advantage and good by a imaginative and prescient of his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), whom Kylo murdered in chilly blood in The Power Awakens. The sight of his late father mixed with the Power communication his mom, Leia, despatched him moments earlier pushes Kylo over the sting — and he thrusts the hilt of his lightsaber into the ocean, signifying he is carried out being Kylo Ren and can return to his start title of Ben Solo. Then, Ben resurfaces later in The Rise of Skywalker to assist Rey as she heads to Palpatine’s lair, decided to take down the Emperor — who’s truly her grandfather, shock! — as soon as and for all.
The Reylo kiss heard ‘around the galaxy
Collectively, Rey and Ben handle to defeat the Emperor and his Sith forces, although the nefarious baddie seemingly killed Ben by sending him tumbling down a pit. (Fairly ironic, contemplating Palpatine himself was believed to have died after being thrown down the Death Star’s reactor in Return of the Jedi.) When Ben crawls again up and proves he is alive, he stumbles upon a fallen Rey and realizes that the hassle required to take down Palpatine has killed her. With one final sacrifice, Ben makes use of his remaining Power power to deliver Rey again to life identical to she did for him. Rey opens her eyes and may hardly consider he has saved her. The 2 maintain each other’s faces of their arms, Rey lets out a comfortable “Ben,” and the pair share a quick, tension-filled kiss earlier than Ben dies.
This follows an extended push-and-pull between the 2 about then-Kylo providing Rey his “hand” throughout The Final Jedi after they defeat former First Order Supreme Chief Snoke (a CGI character performed by Andy Serkis). Her refusal to take it clearly weighs on Kylo all through most of The Rise of Skywalker. By giving the pair a romantic second following Ben’s sacrifice, the movie brings the previous villain’s provide full circle — whereas additionally satisfying Rey’s request that she take his hand as Ben Solo, not Kylo Ren.
With all of that stated, did we actually want this kiss to finish the Bendemption – the redemption arc numerous have been hoping would come to fruition in The Rise of Skywalker? Many followers puzzled whether or not or not the chief of the First Order would flip again to the sunshine aspect of the Power after his collection of evil acts — together with however not restricted to murdering his personal father throughout The Power Awakens — however for followers who did not fairly purchase a romantic throughline for Rey and Ben within the new movie, it most likely felt fairly inconsistent.
Followers have blended emotions about Rise of Skywalker’s massive Reylo scene
Regardless of J.J. Abrams’ finest intentions, this scene between Rey and the ex-First Order chief previously often known as Kylo Ren has deeply divided the Star Wars fandom — which, to be truthful, is a bunch of followers that actually likes to argue with the alternatives made by their favourite movies.
Loads of individuals weren’t precisely on the “Reylo” ‘ship within the first place, particularly contemplating how manipulative and merciless Kylo might be pre-redemption. Apart from homicide and genocide, he additionally spent The Power Awakens and The Final Jedi emotionally battering and straight-up mendacity to Rey, telling her that her mother and father have been “nobodies” (although her father was Palpatine’s son) and that solely he might reveal her true potential. Loads of individuals have been mildly postpone by Rey and Ben sharing a romantic second given their historical past, whereas others felt it made no sense and was a second borne out of an obvious dedication to fan service.
Sadly, even for followers of the Reylo relationship, the scene in The Rise of Skywalker was disappointing. After lastly getting the romantic conclusion they’d hoped for, audiences needed to watch Ben die, stopping the potential of he and Rey ever rising or looking for any sort of future collectively. It might have required rather more narrative effort to essentially promote a possible future union between the 2 — particularly if Rey tried to deliver Ben residence to fulfill her associates, all of whom are combating in opposition to him within the Resistance — and clearly, Abrams and his crew merely did not go that further mile. As Twitter person @gwendy85 stated of the scene, “They could have had the most epic love story in their hands. One that’s so uplifting and lasts several generations. Far greater than Han and Leia. A love story to overshadow all. Just one more step and they would have done it. But they were too much of a coward to see it through.”
It would not be a brand new Star Wars film with out loads of heated discourse surrounding it, however clearly, followers are sad both manner about this temporary, anticlimactic second between Rey and Kylo — which is only one of many disappointing issues about The Rise of Skywalker for longtime followers.
