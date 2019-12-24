It’s time to talk about that Rey and Kylo Ren scene in The Rise of Skywalker

Disney/Lucasfilm

Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

After a sequel trilogy and almost 5 years of film insanity, Star Wars followers lastly acquired closure on the Skywalker saga with The Rise of Skywalker, which noticed director J.J. Abrams return after taking a break for 2017’s The Final Jedi (directed by Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson). Lastly, franchise lovers acquired to see what occurred to Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and the brooding villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as gentle and darkish forces lastly completed their battle for supremacy within the galaxy. Within the course of, certainly one of Star Wars most shocking moments introduced this specific saga to a shocking shut. That is proper: it is time to discuss that main Rey and Kylo Ren scene on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker.

Warning: Main spoilers to comply with!

Persevering with their cosmic connection from The Final Jedi, which established that the 2 characters can talk by means of the Power, Rey and Kylo are locked in a battle of wills all through The Rise of Skywalker – with Rey desperately making an attempt to save lots of the galaxy from Kylo’s insidious First Order, and Kylo teaming up with a still-living Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to deliver the Sith order again to full energy. The pair are nonetheless capable of communicate throughout huge distances, additional cementing their bond, though Kylo continues to be indignant that Rey did not be part of forces with him to regulate all the universe in the course of the earlier movie.

After a number of terse confrontations, Rey and Kylo proceed to battle to the demise, resulting in an extremely high-stakes battle on the wreck on the stays of the second Death Star, the place Rey succeeds in stabbing Kylo. Nonetheless, when she senses by means of the Power that Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher) has handed away after utilizing the final of her power to speak with Kylo, her wayward son who defected to the darkish aspect, Rey heals Kylo’s wound — bringing him again to life as she returns to the Resistance to mourn their intrepid chief.

However the twists do not cease there. When Rey leaves, Kylo is hit with a disaster of conscience and is helped again onto the trail of advantage and good by a imaginative and prescient of his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), whom Kylo murdered in chilly blood in The Power Awakens. The sight of his late father mixed with the Power communication his mom, Leia, despatched him moments earlier pushes Kylo over the sting — and he thrusts the hilt of his lightsaber into the ocean, signifying he is carried out being Kylo Ren and can return to his start title of Ben Solo. Then, Ben resurfaces later in The Rise of Skywalker to assist Rey as she heads to Palpatine’s lair, decided to take down the Emperor — who’s truly her grandfather, shock! — as soon as and for all.