‘IT’S TOUGH’: Leafs have no answer for McDavid in loss to Oilers

Ah, in order that’s what occurs when Connor McDavid is handed an opportunity to place his huge quantity of expertise on show.

The Maple Leafs have spoken glowingly of the liberty Sheldon Keefe has given them since taking on as coach 21 video games in the past, however they have been served a harsh lesson on Monday night time after they offered one thing just like the very best participant within the Nationwide Hockey League.

McDavid, held to 1 help on this three earlier visits to Scotiabank Enviornment, went off on the Leafs, recording a purpose and three assists because the Oilers gained 6-Four, ending Toronto’s streak of 10 video games with not less than one level.

“Most dangerous player in the world for a reason,” Leafs centre Auston Matthews stated. “We let him fly through the neutral zone, and with the speed and skill he has, he is going to make us pay and that’s what he did.”

It was simply the sixth time the Leafs, who had been on a 9-Zero-1 run, misplaced with Keefe in cost, however it stung with the way in which McDavid was capable of take management.

McDavid, the NHL’s main scorer with 69 factors, put an exclamation mark on his night when he danced previous Morgan Rielly and roofed a shot over Michael Hutchinson at 11:26 of the third interval.

Rielly had zero curiosity in offering some perspective on what it’s wish to face McDavid because the Oilers famous person has a full head of steam coming by way of the impartial zone and into the offensive zone.

“No, not really,” Rielly stated. “I mean, it’s tough.”

Among the many Leafs who have been dominated by McDavid have been defencemen Justin Holl and Martin Marincin and the road of captain John Tavares between William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot. That group had nothing in the way in which of a solution for McDavid, not that anybody did.

Toronto fell in regulation for the primary time since Dec. 12 at Calgary.

Frederik Andersen was pulled for the second time this season, after Edmonton constructed a Three-Zero lead two minutes into the second interval.

Andersen was not joyful about taking a seat on the bench, slamming his masks to the bottom.

“Frustrating,” Andersen stated. “I wanted to be out there and try to get a win.”

What did Andersen see in entrance of him?

“I saw we got into trouble if we don’t support each other,” Andersen stated. “A lot of their goals, their skill showed a little too much. You need to stick together. Even though it has been a good stretch for us, we can’t expect it to go our way every night unless we work for it.”

Keefe had no difficulty with the play of Andersen, who confronted 19 Oilers photographs.

“I told our team, I’m not going to let Freddy play behind that,” Keefe stated, referring to the poor defensive play. “That’s not fair to him. It felt like he already had almost a full game of work.”

Matthews scored his 29th purpose on an influence play with below seven minutes remaining. The Leafs, who have been shorthanded 5 occasions and had 4 energy performs, had gained seven in a row towards the Oilers in Toronto relationship to 2010.

A rally by the Leafs throughout the second interval, bringing them to inside one purpose, was deadened when Leon Draisaitl scored at 6:26 of the third as Holl served a high-sticking minor. That was the primary purpose the Leafs had allowed within the third interval in six video games.

Oscar Klefbom scored within the first interval for the Oilers because the Leafs allowed 17 photographs on purpose, probably the most in any first interval below Keefe.

Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto beat Andersen early within the second earlier than Jason Spezza scored the Leafs’ first purpose. Targets by Frederik Gauthier (with an help by Mason Marchment, his first NHL level) and Pierre Engvall then adopted one by the Oilers’ Alex Chiasson.

“From the drop of the puck it was pretty clear (the Oilers) were here for a reason,” Keefe stated. “They played at a higher level than any of our opponents that we’ve played for quite some time.”

TAVARES, MATTHEWS SUPPORT NHL IN OLYMPICS

As Maple Leafs captain John Tavares watched on Sunday as Canada beat Russia within the gold-medal sport on the 2020 world junior, his thoughts turned to the Olympics.

“A game like we got yesterday, I know it’s under-20, but you get the best players in the world, playing for their country in those tournaments … it’s created some of the best moments in hockey history,” Tavares stated, “so I don’t know why we don’t have more of it.”

The Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation would really like clarification from the NHL by the top of the summer season relating to its plans for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The NHL didn’t go to the 2018 Video games in South Korea, citing amongst different causes a disruption to the schedule, and isn’t precisely speeding to get to Beijing.

Leafs centre Auston Matthews would relish the prospect to play within the Olympics.

“I think everybody would,” Matthews stated. “I’ve been fortunate sufficient to play for the U.S. in numerous tournaments, the NTDP, world junior, world championship.

“I feel loads of guys take loads of delight in enjoying for his or her nation and the Olympics is prime of the highest so far as that goes. It will be a reasonably wonderful expertise to have the ability to placed on the U.S. jersey and play in that event for positive.”