ITV News Asia correspondent Debi Edward pranked about a ‘drop bear’

By Charlie Moore For Day by day Mail Australia

Revealed: 22:58 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:46 EST, 13 January 2020

That is the hilarious second a British TV reporter was fooled into pondering a koala was a deadly ‘drop bear’ that would kill her.

ITV Information Asia correspondent Debi Edward was duped by her Australian digital camera crew whereas filming on Kangaroo Island, off the coast of South Australia, on Saturday.

They satisfied her there’s a subspecies of koala referred to as a ‘drop bear’ that has venomous fangs and assaults people.

In instances of tragedy and constant distress, generally humour is one of the best drugs That is the UK’s ITV Information, Asia correspondent Debi Edward. I’ve had the pleasure of working together with her now on numerous events and he or she is an distinctive journalist and a stunning woman. Nonetheless, I’m Australian and by proclamation a unclean rotten scoundrel. In case you loved this video, please don’t let Debi’s humiliation be in useless 😂 Please donate immediately to assist the park who’re treating these koalas. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-kangaroo-islands-koalas-and-wildlife?utm_source=buyer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp share-sheet Bear in mind, practically 40,000 have died right here on Kangaroo Island. Don’t overlook to share this submit too 😂 Garnett Corridor Sam Mitchell #KIWildlifePark #KangarooIsland #ki #SouthAustralia #SA #AusArmy #YourADF #Australianbushfires #koalas #information #fires Posted by Sean Mulcahy on Saturday, 11 January 2020

That is the hilarious second a Scottish TV reporter was fooled into pondering a koala was a deadly ‘drop bear’ that would kill her

Edward was filmed placing on a protecting high and goggles earlier than the crew introduced out the so-called drop bear, which was truly simply a big koala.

Sean Mulcahy from Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park spoke to the digital camera, enjoying together with the prank.

He mentioned: ‘The third commonest harm we see from vacationers in Australia is definitely from a drop bear assault.’

The koala was then handed to Edward, who appeared terrified as she clutched the pleasant marsupial.

‘I have been instructed that that is fairly a harmful bear, it has been identified to assault folks,’ she mentioned.

‘It is referred to as a drop bear as a result of they drop out of the bushes to assault folks.’

‘I am making an attempt to not be fearful as a result of I have been instructed that he can sense if I am fearful,’ she mentioned.

After a number of moments, Mr Mulcahy took the koala again from Edward and the crew burst out lauging.

‘You have been kidding me! F****** Aussies,’ Edward screamed as she realised the drop bear doesn’t exist.

Though they’ve sharp claws, koalas are solitary animals and this can be very uncommon for them to assault people.