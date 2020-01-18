ITV sparks complaints as it allows Tom Bradby to present News at Ten on Megxit

By Katie Hind For The Mail On Sunday

ITV has been criticised by viewers for permitting Tom Bradby to anchor its flagship Information At Ten bulletin regardless of having a serious involvement within the Megxit story.

Mr Bradby – a long-standing good friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – sought to clarify the couple’s resolution to step again from Royal duties in a newspaper article final weekend.

He additionally warned failure by courtiers to agree a cope with Harry and Meghan might see the couple give a ‘no-holds-barred’ interview that would injury the monarchy.

‘I’ve some thought of what could be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit-down interview and I do not suppose it will be fairly,’ he wrote in The Sunday Instances.

The remark provoked widespread media hypothesis, together with a number of front-page headlines the next day, that Meghan may accuse the Royal Family of being racist and sexist.

His feedback got here on the eve of a Sandringham summit involving Harry, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Regardless of the controversy, ITV let Mr Bradby current Monday’s Information At Ten, by which the Megxit story was the lead merchandise. The choice provoked complaints from some viewers on social media, together with one accusing the 53-year-old information anchor of attempting to ‘blackmail’ the Queen.

One mentioned: ‘I feel Tom Bradby must maintain his opinions and tales in regards to the Sussex’s [sic] to himself. He’s turning into the information in addition to studying it.’

One other requested: ‘How does ITV Information really feel about their anchor being actively engaged in serving to to blackmail the Royal Household, the Common Public and three governments? Tom Bradby definitely is not unbiased and should not be presenting any information.’

Intriguingly, when Harry and Meghan introduced their resolution on January eight to cut back their Royal duties, Mr Bradby was deployed as a commentator whereas presenting duties had been handed to Mary Nightingale and Rageh Omaar.

The unease a few potential battle of curiosity is shared by a few of Mr Bradby’s colleagues.

One informed The Mail on Sunday: ‘All of us thought the bosses had been doing the appropriate factor by having Tom as a pundit when the story first broke, however then swiftly he was studying the information once more – and worse than that he was studying a narrative which he arguably contributed to by writing his piece in The Sunday Instances. If it was politics, this could by no means have been allowed to occur.’

Mr Bradby grew to become the primary host of Information At Ten, which is produced by ITN, in 2015. He developed an in depth friendship with Harry and Prince William throughout a stint as Royal Correspondent, and he attended their weddings.

It was in his documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, broadcast in October, that the Sussexes revealed to him the depth of their unhappiness.

ITV’s employees handbook says staff ought to ‘keep away from any apparent or implicit battle between their private pursuits and people of the corporate’. An ITN spokesman mentioned final night time: ‘Tom Bradby’s presentation of Information At Ten didn’t compromise the editorial integrity or impartiality of our information output.’