December 29, 2019 | 2:26pm

Ivanka Trump believes her dad would assist a beneficiant paid household depart invoice — even when it was led by Democrats.

The senior adviser — who has been centered on parental depart since taking a place in her father’s White Home — stated Sunday the Trump administration was working with each events to cross laws.

“The president has made very clear he thinks this is critical policy and now we are working with members on both sides of the aisle to see who has the right policy to move forward and to be able to garner the votes to pass this into law,” Trump stated throughout an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that aired Sunday.

When requested if she thought the president would nonetheless assist a “Democratic-led bill,” she replied: “It could be.”

“It definitely could be,” the 38-year-old continued, including the controversy round household depart had “grown stale” underneath President Obama and “sat there since 2012.”

“If we want to deliver relief to working parents who need this, we need to come up with new, fresh solutions. So we’ve been working with Republicans, with Democrats on proposing alternatives,” she stated.

The primary daughter helped usher in new laws this month that may assure 12 weeks of paid parental depart for presidency staff.

Greater than 2 million federal civilian staff will profit from the brand new perk.