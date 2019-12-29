Ivanka Trump Hints She Might Leave White House If Father Is Re-Elected

38-year-old Ivanka Trump asserted that her work is “unfinished”.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, has indicated that she may exit the White Home if her father is re-elected within the 2020 presidential election.

In a CBS interview, Ivanka stated that she is “driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness” when requested if she would proceed to serve within the administration if her father wins once more within the forthcoming presidential polls.

“My decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost. So they will really drive that answer for me,” she instructed CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

“I think for me, I came down here — it’s about the impact. It’s about being able to deliver for the forgotten men and women that I met over the course of two years as I campaigned around this country,” she continued.

“Over the last two and a half years, I have travelled to almost every state in this nation. It is about providing pathways to opportunity,” Ivanka added.

Nevertheless, the 38-year-old Ivanka asserted that her work is “unfinished”. “We’ve done so much, but it’s not enough yet,” she stated.

Requested whether or not she was eager in operating for workplace, the White Home advisor stated, “For me … politics is truthfully less interesting.”

Each Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, have been serving within the Trump administration since 2017. The couple additionally performed a task in Trump’s presidential marketing campaign.