December 28, 2019 | three:57pm

Ivanka Trump might go away her father’s administration if he wins a second time period — however she gained’t be the one making that decision.

“I am driven, first and foremost, by my kids and their happiness, so that is always going to be my top priority and my decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered,” the White Home adviser instructed CBS Information in an interview airing Sunday. “They will really drive that answer for me.”

Trump, 38, and her husband Jared Kushner, 38, who additionally serves as a presidential aide, have three kids aged eight, 6 and three.

However she added that her authorities work stays “unfinished.”

“We’ve done so much, but it’s not enough yet,” she stated.

Trump downplayed any future plans to run for workplace in her personal proper.

“Oh, gosh,” she stated. “For me, the politics is truthfully less interesting than the policy and the impact of lifting communities and changing people’s lives.”