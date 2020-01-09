IVF: Women have one in five chance of conceiving using their frozen eggs

Girls eager to delay motherhood are being warned freezing their eggs doesn’t assure they’ll have a child later in life.

Scientists found ladies have lower than a one in 5 probability of conceiving after having the widespread £eight,000 process.

The Newcastle Fertility Centre, behind the research, analysed all IVF births going again 15 years utilizing information from the UK’s fertility regulator.

IVF births within the mid-2000s skew the success charge (18 per cent) as a result of methods have vastly improved since then.

However consultants say the discovering ought to function a warning to ladies that the process may take 5 makes an attempt earlier than working.

Rita Ora is a girl who has bucked the pattern when her GP suggested her to get her eggs frozen when she was wholesome and in her twenties

To extend their probabilities, ladies are being urged to have their eggs frozen of their early twenties.

The overwhelming majority who undergo the process achieve this of their late 30s – by which period they’ve little or no probability of success.

Specialists worry fertility clinics encourage ladies to delay motherhood for too lengthy, by providing them the protection internet of egg freezing.

Figures present two-thirds of girls who freeze their eggs in Britain don’t achieve this till they’re over the age of 35.

Rita Ora is one lady who has bucked the pattern. The pop singer, 27, had her eggs frozen following a suggestion from her GP.

‘I’ve at all times needed an enormous household and my physician requested me “I think you should freeze your eggs” after I was in my early 20s,’ mentioned Miss Ora, who was born in Kosovo earlier than shifting to London when she was one.

‘He mentioned you’re healthiest now, why not put them away and then you definitely by no means have to fret about it once more.’

The findings of the research are being introduced as we speak on the Fertility 2020 convention in Edinburgh.

Examine co-author Dr Mariano Mascarenhas, from Leeds Fertility, mentioned: ‘The possibilities of having a child can enhance if eggs are saved early in life.

‘Sadly we could not account for the age at which eggs are saved or when and the way they had been saved as a result of that info is not out there.’

Dr Mascarenhas admitted that ‘for some sufferers’ the possibilities for achievement could also be a bit increased.

The analysis, led by Dr Meenakshi Choudhary, discovered that utilizing frozen donor eggs – when infertile ladies are implanted with the eggs of a fertile donor – was significantly extra profitable, at 31 per cent.

Dr Mascarenhas added: ‘For younger match ladies with no fertility challenge the success of egg freezing could in the end be a lot better.

‘It’s nonetheless essential that we inform our sufferers in regards to the threat that they might not have their much-wanted child.’

Official figures present low success charges in IVF with frozen eggs Fertility clinics give ladies false hope by exaggerating their success charges with frozen eggs, a Mail investigation revealed final yr. One London clinic claimed the possibility of the method working was as excessive as 65 per cent. Nonetheless official figures on the time confirmed solely round 15 per cent of IVF cycles utilizing frozen eggs had been profitable. Success charges have since risen to 19 per cent however consultants stress egg freezing can solely ever be an insurance coverage coverage. Professor Adam Balen, of the Royal Faculty of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, mentioned: 'While women should be supported in their choices, they must be informed about the relatively low success rates, high costs and side effects associated with egg freezing and IVF.'

Specialists are nervous younger ladies do ‘not really feel the specter of infertility’ – partly as a result of they’re given the false hope of freezing their eggs later.

However by the point they get spherical to it, fertility therapy is a ‘last-ditch’ effort with diminishing possibilities of success.

Egg freezing is booming in Britain, with 1,173 ladies opting to retailer their eggs in 2016 – almost double the determine from 2014.

Fertility medical doctors report that many ladies delay having a household to pursue their profession.

They then realise of their late 30s that they haven’t any associate, and can quickly change into too outdated to conceive naturally, so freeze their eggs to protect their fertility.

However regardless of the recognition of the expertise, the possibility of success is low – with 85 per cent of eggs not even surviving the freezing course of.

And it will get worse with age, with eight.2 per cent of frozen eggs leading to a child for under-35s, and simply three.three per cent for older ladies.

Girls on this age bracket want 30 frozen eggs on common to change into pregnant.

Responding to the findings, Dr Jane Stewart, chair of the British Fertility Society, mentioned: ‘Household planning is altering and individuals are ready longer earlier than having their first little one.

‘This has pushed an increase in individuals freezing eggs for social, somewhat than medical, causes.

‘The brand new info introduced as we speak will assist to tell the alternatives individuals make sooner or later.

‘It’s heartening to see the info on frozen donor eggs since this additionally encourages the event of egg banks somewhat than relying on recent egg donation, doubtlessly rising the pliability and effectivity of donation.

‘Though for a lot of of our sufferers you will need to have a genetic relationship to their little one egg donation stays an applicable choice in sure circumstances.’