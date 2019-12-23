J Hus receives backlash after accusing society of “forcing LGBT onto us”

J Hus has acquired a collection of backlash after accusing society of “forcing LGBT onto us.”

Taking to Twitter earlier immediately, the ‘Did You See’ rapper began a controversial string of tweets by posting: “STOP FORCING LGBT ONTO US. Live your life I don’t care but don’t force it onto me especially when you don’t wanna recognise these black struggle.”

Garnering instant backlash, Hus confronted a collection of questions and feedback.

“This is mad disrespectful to Blk lgbt ppl. But yall do that everyday on this bird app,” one Twitter person wrote. “and what about LGBTQ Black people huh?” stated one other.

A 3rd wrote: “This guy said black struggle like there aren’t LGBTQ black people.”

One other wrote: “Disappointing, man. Talk to some black LGBTQ activists. We ain’t forcing shit on you. Until you’re forced to marry someone you aint attracted to, like we were & still are, you aren’t having “LGBT” compelled onto you. We’re punished with demise in over a dozen international locations. Educate ys.”

Singer MNEK, who’s a member of the LGBT group, referred to as out Hus for his feedback.

“[email protected]Jhus okay so are you saying that LGBT persons are completely white?” he requested. “that there’s no such thing as intersectionality? that fans of your music who are both black and lgbt, myself included, don’t understand black struggle either? i just want to be clear.”

Some agreed with Hus’ assertion. “Preach. This world is going mad!!!” one particular person stated. “Couldn’t be better put!!!” one other added.

A 3rd wrote: “Yes finally someone had the guts to say it for us because no one would listen if it was me.”

Following up his preliminary tweet, Hus added: “Trust me i ain’t homophobic. The more gay men the more women for me. If you want come kill me. I know what I’m saying.”

After an hour and a half of debating and retweeting peoples views, J Hus apologised for his feedback. “Okay maybe I’m wrong then,” he stated. “Forgive me. I don’t wanna offend anyone. From my point I saw things different. You can school me.”

He then defined this reasoning for the tweet. “To me it looked like they was weaponising it against us. But do ur thing,” he stated, replying to an individual’s tweet.

