J Hus shares snippets of new album and confirms release date

J Hus has shared snippets of his second album on-line and confirmed the file’s launch date.

The rapper, who launched his debut album ‘Common Sense’ in 2017, beforehand shared two new singles final 12 months in ‘Must Be’ and ‘No Denying’.

A leak of Hus’ second album, which seems to be referred to as ‘Militérian Melodies’, appeared on-line earlier this 12 months. It adopted the musician revealing he had had his music stolen from him. “I’d be lying to you if I told you I know what’s going on,” he tweeted. “I’ve lost control of my music so I’m sorry. Even if I never drop music again, I’m workin hard on the clothing. The worlds number 1 fashion designer.”

On Instagram earlier as we speak (January 22), Hus posted a video that skipped by means of temporary cuts of tracks. Within the caption, he wrote: “The only song missing is the Ella Mai one. We’ll add it when it’s cleared. OUT THIS FRIDAY”.



He posted the identical video on Twitter with the caption “Militérian Melodies’, while he added in another tweet: “No hard copies till the 7th of feb my milit.”

No laborious copies until the seventh of feb my milit. — The !llumi Nation ☀️ (@Jhus) January 22, 2020



In addition to an Ella Mai collaboration, the file is predicted to function an look from Jamaican artist Koffee.

J Hus’ debut album ‘Common Sense’ received the award for Finest Album on the NME Awards 2018 and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2017.

In October 2019, the rapper gave followers an replace on his second file, telling them: “This album is very good as well.” In the identical message, he additionally “sincerely apologise[d] to anyone I’ve intentionally and unintentionally hurt or done harm to.”

“Please forgive me. I was probably at a stage where I didn’t know myself,” he stated. “Everyday I look back at my history and feel regret.”