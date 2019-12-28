Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

The sophisticated, secretive lineage of the Skywalkers — and the galactic-sized selections ensuing from that single familial identification — have been on the core of Star Wars because the very first movie of the unique trilogy. Thus, it is no shock that after director J.J. Abrams formally launched the Star Wars sequel trilogy in 2015, The Drive Awakens’ parent-less Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the remainder of the movie’s uncanny resemblances to George Lucas’ preliminary journey right into a galaxy far, far-off ignited followers’ intense curiosity.

From that time on, followers new and outdated spent the following a number of years mapping quite a few theories about who and what Rey was. Many guessed that Rey might be the daughter of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia (the late Carrie Fisher). Some speculated she was Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) little one. And extra not too long ago, individuals believed she was the kin of Keri Russell’s modern scoundrel Zorri Bliss. Others tossed round the concept that she might be a clone of Luke – and even, extra merely, a powerfully gifted “nobody” like many others within the Jedi Order. However with the discharge of The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams has lastly delivered to each its eager, hawk-eyed obsessives and common audiences the ultimate reply.

Rey is each a no person and a any individual — an orphan born not of golden Skywalker parentage, however from one of the notorious households in all of the galaxy. Rey is the granddaughter of a darkish and indisputably highly effective participant: Emperor Palpatine.

That duality of Rey’s existence is layered in that she did not come from virtually nothing after being raised by simply anyone, she’s truly born from evil — an arguably even worse place to sprout from than being born right into a no person household. Drawing that connection between place, selection, and identification was one thing The Rise of Skywalker director Abrams did not simply recognize in regards to the early movies, but additionally wished to drive house within the last chapter of the Skywalker saga.

At a Rise of Skywalker post-screening Q&A session (through CinemaBlend), Abrams defined the which means and significance behind the large Rey twist.

“I don’t know if it resonates for everyone, but I think there are quite a few people who appreciate that idea of not coming from a place that you’re particularly excited about or proud of. Though I completely understand ‘you’re nobody’ is a devastating thing, to me the more painful, the more shocking thing was ‘you’re from the worst possible place,'” he mentioned. “Is that thing that you feel, that you know is part of you, somehow, that you’re haunted by, is that your destiny? […] There are things more powerful than blood, as Luke says. That feeling was an important thing to convey for us.”

The Rise of Skywalker crew conveyed this — to wildly totally different fan response and demanding response – via Rey’s last option to honor Luke and Leia. Regardless of being Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter, Rey takes up the Skywalker mantle from the one who initially rejected it — Ben Solo (Adam Driver), previously generally known as Kylo Ren. Rey is not of Skywalker lineage by blood, however she chooses to be part of the well-known household. Her determination rejects the concept that what we’re born of defines our path and our potential for — and even the type of – greatness we will obtain. Those that noticed that message come throughout clearly whereas viewing The Rise of Skywalker understood what was on the coronary heart of each Rey’s and the complete sequel trilogy’s journey for Abrams.