J.J. Watt to return for Texans in playoffs against Buffalo

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt was a rookie within the 2011 playoffs when his spectacular efficiency in opposition to the Cincinnati Bengals led the Houston Texans to the primary postseason win in franchise historical past.

The highlight shall be on Watt once more on Saturday, when he’ll return to the sphere somewhat greater than two months after surgical procedure to restore a torn pectoral muscle when the Texans host the Buffalo Payments within the first spherical of the playoffs.

Watt had a great first season within the NFL however was comparatively unknown nationally when he made his playoff debut in opposition to Cincinnati. The sport was tied at 10-all within the second quarter when Watt tipped a move from Andy Dalton and grabbed it for an interception, which he returned 29 yards for a landing to place Houston on prime for good. The defensive finish additionally had 4 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit within the 31-10 victory.

Watt recalled that sport this week and mentioned the power and environment within the stadium that day was unbelievable.

“As a guy who’s been here for nine years, that feeling is what I want to capture and magnify,” he mentioned. “I feel like, not that we haven’t had that (since), but there was something magical about that and I want to create that magic again. The only way to do that is by winning. There’s no special sauce. You just have to win.”

After sitting out since October, it’s unclear how a lot affect Watt can have on the sport. However coach Invoice O’Brien mentioned Thursday that Watt would play “quite a bit,” which ought to assist a move rush that ranked 26th within the NFL with simply 31 sacks.

Watt and the Texans will face an offense led by Josh Allen, who will make his playoff debut after ending the common season with three,089 yards passing with 20 touchdowns and 510 yards speeding and 9 extra scores.

“(It’s) still the game of football, the dimensions are the same, we have the same plays that we’ve had in all year,” Allen mentioned. “We’re not trying to do anything different … we got to go out there and execute.”

24 YEARS AND WAITING

The Payments have misplaced 5 straight playoff video games since a 37-22 win over Miami in a wild-card sport on Dec. 30, 1995. The Jim Kelly-led workforce adopted with a 40-21 loss at Pittsburgh the following week.

Buffalo’s playoff-victory drought is the third longest energetic streak within the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t gained a playoff sport since January 1991. The Detroit Lions have the second-longest streak, with their final win coming in January 1992.

Members of Buffalo’s 1990 groups, who made and misplaced 4 consecutive Tremendous Bowl appearances, are rooting for the Payments to lastly break the streak.

“We’re all about these guys. We love them. We think they’re great,” former Payments receiver and particular groups star Steve Tasker mentioned, noting he was talking for quite a few teammates. “The culture and feel around the building reminds us of us.”

WATSON’S OPPORTUNITY

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is in search of his first playoff win after struggling in his playoff debut final season, a 21-7 loss to the Colts.

“We earned this opportunity and it’s real dope,” he mentioned. “No one in our locker room wants it to end and we’ll continue to keep working and keep fighting forward to try to improve and get to the next week.”

Although Watson is just in his third season, he’s the undisputed chief of the offense and has labored this week to ensure his teammates are targeted. Operating again Carlos Hyde mentioned Watson despatched a gaggle textual content to the gamers on offense with the easy message of “let’s be great.”

HELLO AGAIN, HOUSTON

Payments cornerback Kevin Johnson and rookie defensive deal with Ed Oliver have ties to Houston. Johnson spent his first 4 seasons with the Texans after being chosen with the 16th decide within the 2015 draft. Oliver, Buffalo’s first-round decide, grew up and spent his three-year school profession at Houston.

Oliver shrugged off questions on his homecoming, saying, “The most exciting part besides playing Houston is (it’s) my first playoff game.”

He’s treating it like every other highway sport regardless of having household and buddies within the stands.

“Doesn’t matter where we play,” Oliver mentioned. “My fans and people can’t come down on the field and help me play.”

As for Johnson, the backup has the possibility to get extra taking part in time with starter Levi Wallace’s standing unsure on account of an injured proper ankle.

Johnson mentioned he’s targeted on the result and never holding a grudge in opposition to the workforce that lower him final offseason.

“It’s a good opportunity and the goal is to win the game,” he mentioned. “That’s what my focus is.”

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

